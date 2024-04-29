EastEnders spoilers: Pastor Clayton spins SICK lies to Patrick Trueman!

Pastor Gideon Clayton spins a WICKED LIE about Yolande Trueman to protect his dark secret in Monday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Yolande's world has completely crumbled after suffering a horrific sexual assault at the hands of the pastor. The attack has led her to question her faith and display very out-of-character behaviour.

Yolande's partner, Patrick Trueman, is worried sick about her, but can't get to the bottom of what's ailing her.

A conversation with Sonia Fowler only adds to his worry when she lets slip Yolande missed a medical appointment he knew nothing about.

Sonia Fowler's revelation causes Patrick Trueman concern. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Denise Fox is concerned when Yolande fails to show up for the launch of the food van she worked so hard to organise.

Taking Denise's advice, Patrick goes to Pastor Clayton for help and confides in him about Yolande's fragile state.

But in a shocking move to conceal his own guilt, the cunning cleric implies that Yolande could be sick.

Later, Patrick tells Yolande about Pastor Clayton's 'concerns' for her wellbeing - leaving her raging at his manipulation.

Will this give her the courage to out his heinous crime?

Stevie Mitchell tries to get to know his grandchildren. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Honey Mitchell wants Billy Mitchell to give his estranged dad, Stevie Mitchell a chance to make amends.

But her words fall on deaf ears when Billy angrily declares Stevie isn't allowed anywhere near his family.

Later in the cafe, Stevie bumps into Will and Janet Mitchell and Lexi Pearce and tries to get to know his grandkids better.

When Billy finds out about the lunch he's livid and warns Stevie in no uncertain terms to back off!

Despite all of this Honey remains adamant the kids have a right to get to know their grandad. Can she get Billy to change his mind?

George Knight is devastated to realise he missed his own mum's funeral. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, George Knight is heartbroken to discover his mum Gloria's funeral has already taken place.

The landlord was banned from attending by dad Eddie, who refused to give him any details about the service.

Reeling from the news, George needs to find an outlet for his pain and contacts Rufus to arrange another illegal boxing match.

Unware of what their father is up to, Gina and Anna Knight decide to hold a memorial in The Vic to celebrate Gloria's wife - and Anna leaves a message for their half-brother, Junior, asking him to join them.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm