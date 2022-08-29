EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell goes back in time!

Phil Mitchell and brother Grant Mitchell are asked to do a 'job' by dad Eric Mitchell.

Phil Mitchell finds his past finally catching up with him when Keeble makes a shocking request in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keeble has Phil right where she wants him when she finally reveals WHO she wants him to inform on... but why?

It's 1979 and the Mitchell family are struggling to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads.

It's hard times for the whole of the country and Peggy Mitchell (Jaime Winstone) has her hands full looking after her husband Eric Mitchell (George Russo), sons Phil and Grant Mitchell (Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay) and young daughter Sam Mitchell.

Life with Eric is no picnic for Peggy and their marriage is showing cracks.

Peggy Mitchell is furious with her husband Eric Mitchell's demands on her boys! (Image credit: BBC)

When Phil gets a job in a garage, Eric comes up with a plan to make sure his boys follow in the family 'business'.

He insists that Phil and Grant come out with him on a 'job' and it's clear it's not going to be strictly legal.

Peggy just wants to keep her kids safe and she's frustrated with Eric's plan but there's nothing she can do to stop it. Eric and Phil are both vying to be the head of the household but who will come out on top?

Meanwhile, there's trouble for Peggy from all sides with pressure from Eric's brother Archie Mitchell (Henry Garrett) and his wife Glenda Mitchell (Rose Reynolds), as well as Mitchell brothers Billy and Charlie (George Greenland and Charlie Heptinstall).

Phil Mitchell discovers all from Keeble. (Image credit: BBC)

Back in the present day, DCI Keeble's obsession with the Mitchell family is putting an ever greater pressure on Phil as the truth of her vendetta is revealed.

Can Phil ever escape his past and what will it mean for the Mitchell empire and his family?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.