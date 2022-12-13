EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell makes a devastating discovery!

Phil Mitchell is back and is left stunned by some news in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell has returned to Walford after doing a runner in a bid to save cousin Billy Mitchell from the full force of the law.

DCI Keeble launched a vendetta against the Mitchell family after finding out that her dad was killed by Phil's dad Eric Mitchell years before.

With the late Eric long gone and nothing to pin on Phil, Keeble decided to get Billy for the crime, as Billy was also there when her security guard dad was shot after a Mitchell clan robbery went wrong.

Not knowing that a guilty Phil has been doing his best to find a way to save him from prison, Billy is upset when he sees his cousin.

He accuses him of not being around when he needed him and reveals that his granddaughter Lola Pearce is dying from a brain tumour.

Phil is horrified by Billy's tragic news but worse is to come...

Will Billy find out the extent of Phil's double dealings with Keeble?



Shirley Carter is determined to bring down Janine Butcher! (Image credit: BBC)

Shirley Carter knows she has just one day to put a stop to son Mick Carter's wedding to the evil Janine Butcher!

After hearing Janine discussing a 'secret' with her daughter Scarlett Butcher, Shirley has been determined to find out what's going on.

When Janine slips out of the Queen Vic, Shirley spots her and follows. Meanwhile, Mick Carter is out at his stag do.

When Callum Highway brings up the fact that he's obviously still got a thing about his ex Linda Carter, Mick shuts him down. He insists Janine is the one he wants and he's marrying her!

As Sonia Fowler helps Janine try on her wedding dress, she tells Janine that she doesn't have to marry Mick just because she's pregnant with his baby.

Shirley finds her trying on the wedding dress and glowers from the doorway. Later, Linda takes Shirley aside and tells her to drop her feud with Janine and accept that Mick wants to marry her.

Shirley is not having any of it, however and tells Linda that Janine is up to something and she IS going to find out what it is and bring her down!

Lexi Pearce is upset when Lola Pearce's hair falls out. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce feels bad for snapping at daughter Lexi Pearce and leaving her upset. After making her apologies, Lola and Lexi decide to have some mum and daughter time.

When cancer patient Lola's hair comes out in Lexi's hand, however, she is devastated. Despite Lola's determination to fight her diagnosis it's another blow to see Lexi so distraught. Her thoughts turn to the dark future that hangs over her.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.