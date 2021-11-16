'EastEnders' spoilers: Phil Mitchell puts Sharon Watts' plan in jeopardy

Phil Mitchell is determined to have things his own way over baby Alyssa.

Phil Mitchell horrifies Sharon Watts when he threatens Jada in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:40 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell is determined to be there for Sharon Watts and her surprise granddaughter baby Alyssa after learning that Alyssa's mum Jada left her on the doorstep. Although it's a shock that Sharon's late son Denny Rickman fathered a child, it's clear that Sharon wants to do the right thing.

After visiting Sharon and the baby, Phil answers a knock on the door and it's Jada. He demands to know why she left the baby on the doorstep. Using strong-arm tactics – as per usual – Phil tells Jada to turn round and walk away!

Sharon is horrified when she hears what Phil has said to Jada. Has he ruined her careful work negotiating with a fragile Jada over the baby's care?

Dotty Cotton looks after mum Sandy Gibson but what's waiting for her at home? (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton is at the fast food place with mum Sandy Gibson, totally unaware that Rocky Cant has collapsed and is lying unconscious in the house!

She promises Sandy that she's going to sort things out for her and tells her that she's paid a deposit for a place at rehab for her.

It's quite clear that drug addict Sandy is much more interested in getting her hands on the money than getting help to overcome her addiction, frustrating Dotty.

When Dotty gets home she is stunned to see Rocky being rushed away in an ambulance...

Peter Beale winds up his rivals over the Square's Christmas tree. (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale is getting more and more like his dad Ian Beale by the day now that he's in control of Ian's businesses!

With the Christmas tree now up in the Square, a smug Peter is admiring it now that he's secured the sponsorship.

Mick Carter and Janine Butcher see him as they walk past, along with an equally infuriated Rainie Highway and Stuart Highway.

Pushed the limit by Peter's arrogance, Mick tells Janine that she can do what she wants to sort Peter out...

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:05 pm.