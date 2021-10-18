'EastEnders' spoilers: Zack Hudson is stunned by a baby shock!

Zack Hudson is about to get the shock of his life!

Zack Hudson finds a baby on his doorstep in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Zack Hudson is still sweet on Nancy Carter and after his chat with sister Sharon Watts, he decides to tell her how he feels. Buying her some flowers, Zack heads to the Prince Albert in a bid to win her round.

Neil, the still angry dad of the girl he wronged, storms into the Albert looking for Zack, who told him he was Martin.

The mistaken identities end up causing trouble for Zack and Martin and they're left in a very tricky situation!

After the altercation with Neil, Sharon offers to take the lads out for some food to cheer them up.

When they get back to the house they are all stunned... As there's a baby on the doorstep! Next to the baby is a note saying, "Alyssa is yours. Please take care of her"

Who could the baby belong to? Is it Zack's or Martin's?

Stacey Slater is happy to see Eve Unwin. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey's prison friend Eve Unwin (played by Heather Peace) rocks up in the Square and heads to the Prince Albert for a drink. When she sees Shirley Carter in the pub, she starts flirting with her!

Stacey finds out that Eve is about and she searches for her. When they eventually meet up, Stacey is delighted to see her and they embrace.

It's not the warmest of welcomes from Stacey's mum Jean Slater, however, who makes it clear that she's not impressed by Eve's presence!

Rocky Cant pitches an idea to Peter Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cant – aka Thomas Cotton – is in a bit of a pickle as Dotty Cotton is putting the screws on him to swindle her inheritance money out of Sonia Fowler.

After she makes more demands, insisting unless he gets the cash she'll tell Sonia that he's been lying about being her dad, he comes up with a business idea.

Meeting up with Peter Beale, Rocky pitches an idea for vegan burgers but a canny Peter is not impressed. When environmental activist Bailey Baker hears Peter dismissing the idea out of hand, she's infuriated by his attitude!

Kathy Beale overhears them talking and is pleased Rocky is at least showing an interest in getting something going.



Also, Aaron Monroe tells sister Dana Monroe that he wants to meet her boyfriend Bobby Beale...

