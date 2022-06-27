EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell receives a deadly threat!

Phil Mitchell receives a disturbing warning in prison during Monday's second episode of EastEnders (8pm — see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Phil and fellow prisoner Craig now mortal enemies and at violent loggerheads, Craig sends Phil a sinister threat — he dies tomorrow.

A desperate Phil turns to Ravi and offers to pay him to back him up. What will Ravi do?

Meanwhile, Kat Slater is tense after the abrupt end to Phil's phone call yesterday and things take a turn for the worse when she's harassed by a mystery caller.

Phil soon calls Kat for a favour and she's terrified when she receives another threat sent via her young son Tommy Moon.

As the chaos unfolds, Sam Mitchell offers Kat some advice — but will she want to hear it?

Later on, Kat drops a bombshell when she visits Phil in prison. What could the revelation be and how will Phil react in this desperate time of need?

Mitch Baker isn't pleased to see his estrange brother Avery Baker. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Elsewhere, things are hostile at the Taylor house as Avery Baker impresses Mitch Baker's family, but Mitch refuses to bury the hatchet and fix their turbulent relationship.

At The Vic, Mitch snaps at Avery, telling him that he wasn't there for him when he needed him.

A guilty Avery apologises and asks a hesitant Mitch to help him with a job. Will he agree and help his big brother despite their rocky past?

Kheerat Panesar gets a telling off by Eve Unwin! (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

In the meantime, Eve Unwin tells off Kheerat Panesar for his behaviour towards Stacey Slater after backing away from their kiss.

Soon enough, Suki Panesar arrives with Nina and reveals that she's engaged to Ranveer.

Mick Carter supports Linda before her meeting with the social worker. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Also, Janine Butcher is annoyed when Mick Carter supports ex-wife Linda before her meeting with the social worker after baby daughter Annie was in the back of the car when Janine crashed it.

Janine fabricated the crash to make it look like Linda had been drunk driving and with no memory of the crash, Linda is now trying to convince the social workers that she can be trusted with Annie.

Later on, Linda shares the news that Annie is staying with her but her happy spark is soon blown out when Sonia Fowler makes a dig.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.