EastEnders spoilers: Sharon takes drastic action to help Phil!
Airs Wednesday 8 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) has been worried about her ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), for weeks on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Phil seems to have almost given-up on life, selling off various business interests and keeping himself to himself.
Phil even left Christmas Day dinner early after witnessing a romantic moment between Sharon and his cousin, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).
Phil's friends can't understand what's going on, since family has always been everything to him.
So when Sharon hears from Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) about Phil's latest reckless business offer, she decides it's time to take ACTION!
Sharon attempts to enlist the help of Teddy, Billy and family friend, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), to stage an intervention.
But how will Phil react when Sharon and the fellas confront him at home about what's been going on in his life?
Three residents of Walford share a secret.
They struggle to decide on the best course of action after making a discovery.
After much discussion, the trio attempt to keep what they have found hidden.
But their plan proves far more difficult that first expected...
Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) wants the lowdown on her sister, Denise's (Diane Parish), love life.
Namely, what's the latest on the TWO men in Denise's life.
Her ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and her ex-lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).
Both men made romantic gestures towards Denise at Christmas.
But it was Ravi who Denise kissed on Christmas Day...
Denise attempts to remain secretive about her recent whereabouts.
But when Denise later receives a flower delivery, Kim has questions!
Will Denise reveal WHAT has been going on?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.