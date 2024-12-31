EastEnders spoilers: Sharon takes drastic action to help Phil!

Will it all kick-off when Sharon calls for an intervention to get to the bottom of ex-husband Phil's strange behaviour on EastEnders?

Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean) has been worried about her ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), for weeks on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Phil seems to have almost given-up on life, selling off various business interests and keeping himself to himself.



Phil even left Christmas Day dinner early after witnessing a romantic moment between Sharon and his cousin, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).



Phil's friends can't understand what's going on, since family has always been everything to him.



So when Sharon hears from Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) about Phil's latest reckless business offer, she decides it's time to take ACTION!



Sharon attempts to enlist the help of Teddy, Billy and family friend, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), to stage an intervention.



But how will Phil react when Sharon and the fellas confront him at home about what's been going on in his life?

Jay, Billy and Teddy confront Phil on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Three residents of Walford share a secret.



They struggle to decide on the best course of action after making a discovery.



After much discussion, the trio attempt to keep what they have found hidden.



But their plan proves far more difficult that first expected...

Which THREE residents of Albert Square are hiding a guilty secret on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) wants the lowdown on her sister, Denise's (Diane Parish), love life.



Namely, what's the latest on the TWO men in Denise's life.



Her ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), and her ex-lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).



Both men made romantic gestures towards Denise at Christmas.



But it was Ravi who Denise kissed on Christmas Day...



Denise attempts to remain secretive about her recent whereabouts.



But when Denise later receives a flower delivery, Kim has questions!



Will Denise reveal WHAT has been going on?

How much will Denise tell sister Kim about her complicated love troubles on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer