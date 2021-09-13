'EastEnders' spoilers: Sheree Trueman has words with Isaac!

Sheree Trueman is determined to take matters into her own hands.

Sheree Trueman feels like she's losing control of Isaac in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sheree Trueman is still fussing round son Isaac Baptiste. She tells him it's important he puts himself first and doesn't get drawn into Lola Pearce's troubles, mentioning his girlfriend is struggling in the aftermath of the fire at the Mitchell house.

After Sheree brings up Lola, Isaac is given food for thought and he decides that he wants Lola and her daughter Lexi Pearce to move in with him.

Sheree is NOT going to be happy!

Rocky Cant keeps a beady eye on Ethan! (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler talks to dad Rocky Cant about her inheritance money from gran Dot Cotton. She suggests that she invest some of it in his warehouse development idea.

While they chat, they are interrupted by Sonia's date Ethan, who wants to make things up to Sonia for getting it on with another woman.

Sonia, however, doesn't want to listen to Ethan's excuses and she gives him short shrift. Later, when Rocky spots Ethan's car, he takes matters into his own hands... What will he do?

Will Kathy Beale disappoint Harvey Monroe? (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe suggests to daughter Dana Monroe yet again that she should think about whether she really wants to be with Bobby Beale considering his past.

His own romantic endeavours aren't going to plan... When he asks Kathy Beale if she's all that into him she lets him down gently!

Also, after a run in with Mick, Stuart Highway gives Mick a stern warning and tells him he won't let him jeopardise his family.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.