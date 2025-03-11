EastEnders spoilers: Special episode of the BBC soap follows 4 weeks in the life of Phil Mitchell...

What has been going on with Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) since he checked into a mental health unit last month on EastEnders? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Phil hit rock bottom with depression and was ready to end his own life on the night of the explosion at the Queen Vic.



But friends, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), were able to convince Phil he still has plenty to live for.



In this special episode, which is set across four weeks, viewers will find out more about Phil's live-in experience at the mental health unit.



Phil is faced with confronting his inner demons and what may have contributed to his depression and his symptoms of psychosis.



But is the tough guy of Albert Square prepared to open-up about his feelings during group therapy sessions?



Will a new friendship with fellow patient Gaz (played by Keith Allen, from TV series including Robin Hood and The Buckingham Murders) help Phil on the road to recovery?

Keith Allen guest stars as Phil's new friend Gaz on this special episode of EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders has worked closely with The Samaritans, Rethink Mental Illness, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), and Mind to ensure Phil’s story is portrayed as accurately and as sensitively as possible.

"I’ve written a number one hit single, I’ve presented Top of the Pops, I’ve played the lead in the West End and I was at Craven Cottage when we beat Juventus 4-1. Could it get better than that?" says Keith Allen on his guest role.



"Well, yes, I’ve just guested in an episode of EastEnders...What a joy! And what an honour to be a part of Steve McFadden’s incredibly moving storyline. I may be a resting actor but I now rest in peace."

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer