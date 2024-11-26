EastEnders spoilers: Suki and Eve reunite with a Christmas kiss?
Airs Monday 2 December 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Eve Unwin (played by Heather Pearce) returns to Albert Square on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But where do things stand between Eve and her lady love, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal)?
It looked like their engagement was OFF after Eve discovered the truth about Suki's involvement in the murder of Keanu Taylor at the Queen Vic last Christmas Day.
At first, it looks like nothing has changed between the women when Eve and Suki have a tense exchange at the Panesar house.
But after a heart-to-heart with her now ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Eve is encouraged to give Suki another chance.
At the annual switch-on of the Christmas lights in Albert Square, will Eve and Suki officially kiss and make-up?
Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) takes charge of the Christmas lights switch-on for the residents of Albert Square.
Ian asks his fiancee, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), to help him prepare for the evening festivities.
But she soon gets distracted by her SECRET lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), again!
However, while Cindy sneaks off to hook-up with Junior again, she is unaware that Ian has taken on more than he can handle.
Suddenly he is struck by terrible chest pain...
Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is devastated after making a SHOCK discovery about her finances.
As the reality of the situation sinks in, Jean's daughter Stacey urges her to get the Police involved.
But will an embarrassed and humiliated Jean take Stacey's advice?
Elsewhere, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) struggles to get into the Christmas spirit.
Things look even bleaker when she learns about her sexual assailant, Pastor Clayton's funeral following his death by suicide last month...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.