EastEnders spoilers: Suki and Eve reunite with a Christmas kiss?

Sealed with a kiss! Is Eve and Suki's egagement back on again on tonight's episode of EastEnders?

Eve Unwin (played by Heather Pearce) returns to Albert Square on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But where do things stand between Eve and her lady love, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal)?



It looked like their engagement was OFF after Eve discovered the truth about Suki's involvement in the murder of Keanu Taylor at the Queen Vic last Christmas Day.



At first, it looks like nothing has changed between the women when Eve and Suki have a tense exchange at the Panesar house.



But after a heart-to-heart with her now ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Eve is encouraged to give Suki another chance.



At the annual switch-on of the Christmas lights in Albert Square, will Eve and Suki officially kiss and make-up?

Eve is back from Brighton to confront Suki again on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Is Their Relationship Over? | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) takes charge of the Christmas lights switch-on for the residents of Albert Square.



Ian asks his fiancee, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), to help him prepare for the evening festivities.



But she soon gets distracted by her SECRET lover, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), again!



However, while Cindy sneaks off to hook-up with Junior again, she is unaware that Ian has taken on more than he can handle.



Suddenly he is struck by terrible chest pain...

Secret lovers Cindy and Junior get passionate again on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is devastated after making a SHOCK discovery about her finances.



As the reality of the situation sinks in, Jean's daughter Stacey urges her to get the Police involved.



But will an embarrassed and humiliated Jean take Stacey's advice?



Elsewhere, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) struggles to get into the Christmas spirit.



Things look even bleaker when she learns about her sexual assailant, Pastor Clayton's funeral following his death by suicide last month...

Stacey urges mum Jean to contact the Police on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer