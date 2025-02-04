EastEnders spoilers: Tragedy strikes at Billy and Honey's joint pre-wedding celebrations
Airs Wednesday 12 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's the day of Billy Mitchell (played by Perry Fenwick) and his fiancee Honey's (Emma Barton) joint Sten-do at the Vic on tonight's episode of EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).
Billy's half-brother Teddy (Roland Manookian) has been busy making preparations for the event.
But both Billy and Honey are clearly worried about WHAT exactly Teddy has planned for their joint pre-wedding celebration!
The couple's close family and friends join them for the party at the pub.
However, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) becomes worried when she discovers that Billy's family relative, Phil (Steve McFadden), paid for the celebrations but is nowhere to be seen...
As Phil continues to be a no-show, Sharon orders a search party.
But nobody really knows what's going on with Phil.
As his mental health continues to decline, Phil struggles to decipher reality...
WHERE is Phil?
Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) seems to be getting cosy at No.45.
After previously sharing a couple of drinks with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), Priya invites herself around for dinner at the Beale house!
However, Ian's mum Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) arrives home and ruin's Priya's plan by making some harsh comments.
Realising that she is NOT welcome, Priya rushes out of the house with Ian close on her heels!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.