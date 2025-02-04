EastEnders spoilers: Tragedy strikes at Billy and Honey's joint pre-wedding celebrations

It's the day of Billy Mitchell (played by Perry Fenwick) and his fiancee Honey's (Emma Barton) joint Sten-do at the Vic on tonight's episode of EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Billy's half-brother Teddy (Roland Manookian) has been busy making preparations for the event.



But both Billy and Honey are clearly worried about WHAT exactly Teddy has planned for their joint pre-wedding celebration!



The couple's close family and friends join them for the party at the pub.



However, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) becomes worried when she discovers that Billy's family relative, Phil (Steve McFadden), paid for the celebrations but is nowhere to be seen...



As Phil continues to be a no-show, Sharon orders a search party.



But nobody really knows what's going on with Phil.



As his mental health continues to decline, Phil struggles to decipher reality...

WHERE is Phil?

There's a definite yellow theme going on for Billy and Honey's joint Sten-do on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) seems to be getting cosy at No.45.



After previously sharing a couple of drinks with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), Priya invites herself around for dinner at the Beale house!



However, Ian's mum Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) arrives home and ruin's Priya's plan by making some harsh comments.



Realising that she is NOT welcome, Priya rushes out of the house with Ian close on her heels!

Priya invites herself around for dinner with Ian on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer