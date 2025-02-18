EastEnders spoilers: Who does emotional Grant turn to for comfort?
Airs Wednesday 26 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) returned to Albert Square for the first time in over 20 years last Christmas Eve on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Despite putting on a brave face for old friends, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), it soon became clear Nigel was hiding a BIG secret from those around him.
He eventually confided in Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) that he had been diagnosed with early onset dementia.
And walked out on his wife, Julie Haye, without telling her the truth.
Julie is desperate for "missing" Nigel to return home...
On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) is alarmed after accidentally overhearing a conversation between Nigel and Yolande.
Put on the spot, Nigel reveals the truth about his diagnosis...
But coming clean brings Nigel no comfort, as it's not long before he and Grant are arguing again!
An emotional Grant storms off to try and get his head around Nigel's devastating news.
In that moment, Grant turns to the only person in Albert Square he believes can help him.
WHO?
Elsewhere, one Walford family is in need of help from their friends and neighbours.
PLUS, another resident of Albert Square confides a BIG secret to a friend.
Only to soon discover that they have been overheard!
Uh-oh...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
