EastEnders spoilers: Who does emotional Grant turn to for comfort?

Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) returned to Albert Square for the first time in over 20 years last Christmas Eve on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Despite putting on a brave face for old friends, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), it soon became clear Nigel was hiding a BIG secret from those around him.



He eventually confided in Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) that he had been diagnosed with early onset dementia.



And walked out on his wife, Julie Haye, without telling her the truth.



Julie is desperate for "missing" Nigel to return home...



On tonight's episode of the BBC soap, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) is alarmed after accidentally overhearing a conversation between Nigel and Yolande.



Put on the spot, Nigel reveals the truth about his diagnosis...



But coming clean brings Nigel no comfort, as it's not long before he and Grant are arguing again!



An emotional Grant storms off to try and get his head around Nigel's devastating news.



In that moment, Grant turns to the only person in Albert Square he believes can help him.



WHO?

Grant reels from Nigel's devastating diagnosis with dementia on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

WHO does Grant turn to during a time of need on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, one Walford family is in need of help from their friends and neighbours.



PLUS, another resident of Albert Square confides a BIG secret to a friend.



Only to soon discover that they have been overheard!



Uh-oh...

The fallout from the 40th Anniversary episodes continues on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

