EastEnders tonight reveals a devastating secret after shock face returned to Walford
Secrets are unearthed in EastEnders tonight as things take a shocking turn for the Mitchells.
Tonight's EastEnders will see growing concern for Phil Mitchell as he continues to act out of character, leading to his family staging an intervention. But it soon turns out there is another secret being hidden right under their noses.
The episode, which airs on BBC One tonight, Wednesday, January 8, and is available on BBC iPlayer now, will see Nigel Bates, who recently made a shock return to Albert Square, turn down Phil's surprisingly generous offer to hand his half of The Boxing Den over to him.
While Billy is miffed that this 'newcomer' has managed to get his hands on some of Phil's empire just a week into his time on the Square, Sharon is stunned that Phil made such a huge business decision without talking to her first.
Sharon confronts Phil in the pub, asking if he is doing this to spite her now that she is with Teddy. But Phil is adamant that this has nothing to do with her love life and reveals he is done with the business and is just tired.
Teddy and Sharon worry about Phil's outburst and put two and two together and think he must be gravely ill and that's why he's giving away his assets.
Gathering Billy and Jay for a family meeting, Sharon and Teddy decide they have to go round to Phil's and confront the situation, convinced this is the only way they are going to get him to open up. However, once they are in his house, they're shocked at how messy things are and their worries that something is seriously wrong only grow.
Of course, Phil is adamant that he's fine, and tells them he doesn't have cancer. However, Sharon is more worried it is something like dementia that he is suffering from... not realising she is barking up the wrong tree entirely.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
As the family talks, Nigel makes a swift escape from Phil's house and stumbles into the Square before finding refuge in the laundrette. But Yolande sees him and follows to check he is okay - only to see an alarm going off on his phone reminding him to eat his dinner.
Nigel explains that sometimes if he is busy he forgets to eat and soon the penny drops that Nigel is ill. After swearing Yolande to secrecy, Nigel admits he has dementia and came to Walford to see some familiar faces.
Will Yolande be able to help Nigel get the support he needs?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30 pm on BBC One. Episodes are released early on BBC iPlayer at 6 am Monday to Thursday.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
