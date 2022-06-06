EastEnders spoilers: Will Ben Mitchell take revenge for Lewis attack?

Ben Mitchell wants to deal with Lewis Butler his own way.

Ben Mitchell makes plans to confront Lewis in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell is starting to have doubts about going to the police to report his rape by Lewis Butler. He follows Lewis and watches him having a very friendly chat with his hubby Callum Highway.

When he bumps into Jay Mitchell, who brings up his 'cheating', Ben finally snaps. At the end of his tether with being blamed for what Lewis did to him, Ben confesses to Jay that he was raped.

A horrified Jay shows his concern but an off-the-cuff remark leaves Ben wondering whether the police will believe him.

Heading to the police station with mum Kathy Beale, he has a sudden change of heart and tells a frustrated Kathy he doesn't want to report the rape.

It seems that Ben may be plotting his own form of justice when he sends Lewis a text, asking him to meet him...

Chelsea Fox offers Stuart Highway some parenting advice. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway hides his panic when grandma Vi Highway encourages him to take baby Roland for a few hours. Still unable to bond with his son, Stuart takes Roland to the cafe and sits brooding.

When Chelsea Fox sees him in there, she realises that he's struggling. Recognising the signs after her own troubles with her baby Jordan, she suggests that they go for a drink in the Queen Vic.

Chelsea kindly shares some advice with Stuart but will he take it on board?

Sam Mitchell gets on the bad side of Dotty Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell has her first day as the club's new manager and things get off to a bad start!

When she fires Vinny Panesar, Dotty Cotton is incensed and it leads to a clash. Not wanting to let Sam get one over on her, Dotty takes revenge for Sam's actions, only to get fired, too!

Meanwhile, little does Sam know but Kat Slater is in prison visiting Phil Mitchell and offering him a suggestion about the running of Peggy's...

Also, Bobby Beale asks Rocky Cotton for some relationship advice.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.