EastEnders spoilers: Gray Atkins kills Kheerat?

Kheerat Panesar is in danger from Gray Atkins in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kheerat Panesar is still on the case trying to get Gray Atkins to slip up and admit to murdering his wife Chantelle Atkins. Little does Kheerat know that Chantelle isn't the only person he's dispatched!

Whitney Dean is worried that Kheerat is getting himself in too deep with Gray and she advises him to back off a bit.

Kheerat, however, has no intention of letting things drop and he agrees to meet up with Gray. But things soon start getting fraught as the two men circle around each other. Their anger building, accusations start to fly.

Now in a furious row, the two men end up coming to blows and one life is left hanging in the balance!

Phil Mitchell promises to help out little Tommy. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell feels bad for Tommy Moon when he tells him that he's worried about the bullies. Although Tommy's mum Kat Slater has told Phil it's not fair for him to be so close to her kids when he's getting banged up soon, he tells Tommy that he'll pick him up from school.

When Phil later visits Kat he finds her with Henry, and she deliberately flirts with him in front of Phil. His jealousy provoked, Phil tells Henry to sling his hook!

Fuming with Phil, Kat has a go at him, but their argument is soon interrupted by a call from Tommy... Phil forgot to pick him up! Phil rushes out to collect him but Tommy is nowhere to be seen and later returns home badly beaten.

Kim is intrigued by Howie's suggestion! (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is struggling to make enough money to keep daughter Pearl Fox in her posh private school. Regretfully she decides it's time she told the school that Pearl will be leaving.

After going to the school for a meeting, Kim is heartened when they encourage her to apply for a scholarship for Pearl as she's showing so much promise.

Howie Danes is excited for Kim and encourages her to make a video application in a bid to impress.

What will Kim say?



Also, Stacey Slater and Suki Panesar are still at war in the market after Stacey gave Kheerat Panesar food poisoning!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.