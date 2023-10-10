Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle in MELTDOWN as his return becomes toxic

Aaron Dingle is not in a good way as his return to Emmerdale brings past hurts to the surface.

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle explodes at his family in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been dragged back to Emmerdale against his will, Aaron Dingle isn't enjoying a happy homecoming, far from it.

Paddy is stunned when Aaron, who looks on as a son, turns on him, lashing out at the vet over his suicide attempt earlier in the year.

Refusing to be pushed away, Paddy tries to get through to Aaron… but will his words work?

Later, at the Woolpack, Aaron's disgusted when he sees his family toasting his nan Faith, a year since she passed.

Faith Dingle, Aaron's nan, died last October. (Image credit: ITV)

Stung not to have been invited, Aaron's sickened to see Caleb and Nicky among the Dingles.

Furious, he tears some money from the till and leaves.

Out on Main Street, Aaron's eaten up by the memory of his sister Liv's death and after her widower Vinny touches a nerve with Aaron he decides he's leaving. Immediately.

Aaron's sister Liv died when a wind storm tore through Emmerdale in October 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Will anyone try to stop Aaron from running away?

At the Dingles' homestead, Sam and Lydia are in shreds.

Sam has no idea how to help his wife who recently revealed that Craig raped her. As Lydia tries to busy herself with cleaning, a police officer calls in with an update.

Craig raped Lydia but has denied any wrongdoing. (Image credit: ITV)

To the couple's horror, it's revealed that Craig has been released pending further investigation.

Later, desperate Sam runs into Rhona and asks if she'll come to talk to Lydia who's sat at home dejectedly flicking through crisis leaflets.

With Rhona having experienced a similar ordeal at the hands of her one-time husband Pierce, she listens as Lydia opens up.

Sam asks Rhona, who was raped by Pierce Harris on their wedding day, to talk to Lydia about her ordeal with Craig. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona listens as Lydia unburdens her pain. (Image credit: ITV)

Listening in Sam's heart hardens in anger over the injustice of it all, furious at the thought that the man who has broken his wife may go unpunished.

Sam listens in, his blood boiling over the thought that his wife's rapist might go unpunished. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV