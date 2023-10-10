Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle in MELTDOWN as his return becomes toxic
Airs Monday 16th October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle explodes at his family in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been dragged back to Emmerdale against his will, Aaron Dingle isn't enjoying a happy homecoming, far from it.
Paddy is stunned when Aaron, who looks on as a son, turns on him, lashing out at the vet over his suicide attempt earlier in the year.
Refusing to be pushed away, Paddy tries to get through to Aaron… but will his words work?
Later, at the Woolpack, Aaron's disgusted when he sees his family toasting his nan Faith, a year since she passed.
Stung not to have been invited, Aaron's sickened to see Caleb and Nicky among the Dingles.
Furious, he tears some money from the till and leaves.
Out on Main Street, Aaron's eaten up by the memory of his sister Liv's death and after her widower Vinny touches a nerve with Aaron he decides he's leaving. Immediately.
Will anyone try to stop Aaron from running away?
At the Dingles' homestead, Sam and Lydia are in shreds.
Sam has no idea how to help his wife who recently revealed that Craig raped her. As Lydia tries to busy herself with cleaning, a police officer calls in with an update.
To the couple's horror, it's revealed that Craig has been released pending further investigation.
Later, desperate Sam runs into Rhona and asks if she'll come to talk to Lydia who's sat at home dejectedly flicking through crisis leaflets.
With Rhona having experienced a similar ordeal at the hands of her one-time husband Pierce, she listens as Lydia opens up.
Listening in Sam's heart hardens in anger over the injustice of it all, furious at the thought that the man who has broken his wife may go unpunished.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!