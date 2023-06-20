Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer has an ULTIMATUM for dad Dan

Dan isn't happy that Amelia is pouring her heart and soul into her socials and forgetting about her college work

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer fights a losing battle with his teenage daughter Amelia Spencer in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The row that most parents are having with their teenage kids erupts between single dad Dan Spencer and his daughter Amelia.

In David's shop, tempers flare when the dad realises she's been skipping college and prioritising her new venture on social media instead.

But Amelia can't understand why her dad can't see that she's set to make money online which she needs so she can provide for her baby, Esther.

Dan wants Amelia to concentrate on college rather than social media. (Image credit: ITV)

However, it's not just Dan who's concerned about the amount of time Amelia is devoting to her socials.

Her boyfriend Noah is worried but when he raises the topic, Amelia tells him to get involved… or do one.

At the Hide, Jai is still stewing over the discovery he made at his dad's place.

As Laurel worries that the situation is going to push her recovering addict fiancé to relapse she urges Jai to talk to his parents.

Rishi is then summoned to Jai's workplace where he fails to pick up on what his son is throwing down.

Laurel's stuck in the middle as Jai fumes over his dad Rishi's lies. (Image credit: ITV)

As the dad flounders, Jai explodes in rage, exposing the secret he's unearthed.

Can horrified Rishi find the right words to explain and to calm his furious son?

Rishi learns his son Jai has found out his secret. (Image credit: ITV)

Wendy and Liam are trying to ignore the sizzling chemistry which crackles away in the cafe when they start discussing the doc's latest novel.

Later, Wendy gets jealous to see that Lydia's found out about Liam's side hustle and is getting involved.

Oblivious to the vibes between the medics, who've been getting steamy in secret, Lydia pitches her idea not realising her storyline is painfully close to home for the pair!

Liam and Wendy have been secretly getting steamy in the surgery but are people about to start finding out? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.