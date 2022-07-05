Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer surprises Noah in prison… what's the teen up to?

Amelia Spencer arrives at the prison to see baffled Noah who sent the visiting order to Gabby…

Emmerdale teenager Amelia Spencer is up to something in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having pocketed a visiting order Gabby received from Noah, Amelia Spencer sneaks off to visit the banged-up Dingle.

Noah's totally baffled to find Amelia sitting across from him rather than Gabby.

She's gone to great lengths to get there... but why? What's the teen up to now?

Noah wants to know why Amelia's pinched Gabby's visiting order and come to see him. (Image credit: ITV)

Though Liv and Vinny aren't sure whether they can trust Sandra their hands are tied when dodgy Terry turns up demanding his money.

At Mill, dodgy Terry bursts in wanting the money Liv's mum Sandra owes him. (Image credit: ITV)

As the saga unfolds, Liv steps forward to save her mum's skin when Terry starts putting pressure on her to pay him back.

Sandra's relieved when Liv dips into her savings to clear her mum's debts.

Sandra is relieved when Liv agrees to pay off Terry. But Liv and Vinny can't be sure they've done the right thing. Is Sandra on the level? (Image credit: ITV)

After Terry disappears off with the cash, is that the last they'll see of him? Has Liv done the right thing in helping her mum?

Elsewhere, smitten Laurel's chuffed when Rhona mentions Marlon's physio Kit is coming to the house and conspires to "casually" run into him.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.