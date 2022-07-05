Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer surprises Noah in prison… what's the teen up to?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 12th July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale teenager Amelia Spencer is up to something in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having pocketed a visiting order Gabby received from Noah, Amelia Spencer sneaks off to visit the banged-up Dingle.
Noah's totally baffled to find Amelia sitting across from him rather than Gabby.
She's gone to great lengths to get there... but why? What's the teen up to now?
Though Liv and Vinny aren't sure whether they can trust Sandra their hands are tied when dodgy Terry turns up demanding his money.
As the saga unfolds, Liv steps forward to save her mum's skin when Terry starts putting pressure on her to pay him back.
Sandra's relieved when Liv dips into her savings to clear her mum's debts.
After Terry disappears off with the cash, is that the last they'll see of him? Has Liv done the right thing in helping her mum?
Elsewhere, smitten Laurel's chuffed when Rhona mentions Marlon's physio Kit is coming to the house and conspires to "casually" run into him.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
