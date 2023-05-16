Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle makes a SHOCK confession that leaves Tom REELING
Airs Wednesday 24th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle is worried that she's jeopardised everything when she makes a surprise confession to Tom King in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Belle was over the moon to be reunited with her childhood sweetheart Tom after 10 years. But after a distraught Tom learned about his late father's murderous past, she's been hesitant to tell him about her own history.
Despite feeling daunted, Belle is determined to open up about her past with Tom and makes the shocking confession that she accidentally killed Gemma Andrews.
In 2014, Belle accidentally killed her friend Gemma during a fight over Belle's boyfriend Sean Spencer. Belle pushed her, causing Gemma to hit her head on a rock and she later died in hospital after collapsing on her way home. Belle was left deeply traumatised by the killing and spent time in a young offenders home for a while.
Tom bolts at the news, leaving Belle concerned that telling him the truth has ruined things between them. Are things over before they've already begun for Belle and Tom?
In the Woolpack, Tom’s still tense after Belle’s confession, and when his uncle Jimmy King approaches him to defend his dad Carl again, he reaches breaking point and the pair square up. As Tom and Jimmy's argument continues to escalate, could this destroy the beginning of their new uncle and nephew relationship?
Things are awkward between Bob Hope and Bernice Blackstock after their near-kiss and it doesn't help that they run the B&B together. They're desperately avoiding any mention of the kiss slip up, but Bernice eventually tells Bob that he needs to show Wendy he cares about their relationship.
But both parties seem to be hiding from the truth…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
