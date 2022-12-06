Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle is afraid his son Kyle will reveal the KILLER SECRET!

Cain Dingle (played by Jeff Hordley) will be spending this Christmas in prison unless a last-minute miracle happens on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Cain is happy to receive a visit from Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and their young son, Kyle Winchester.



However, Cain's joy is short-lived when he witnesses Kyle break down with emotion.



The young lad is riddled with guilt after what really happened in the barn at Butler's Farm, on the day businessman, Al Chapman, was fatally shot and killed.



But Cain is determined to protect Kyle at all costs and pay the price for the SHOCK shooting...



But as Kyle unravels before their eyes, both Cain and Amy begin to worry whether traumatised Kyle can continue to keep quiet about what happened...

At Home Farm, the nanny interviews get underway.



Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is still not sure she wants a stranger looking after kids, Lucas and Clemmie.



But at the same time, former factory worker, Dawn, has been offered a great opportunity working with her new stepmum, Kim Tate (Claire King), at Home Farm.



After disagreeing over several of the candidates, both Dawn and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) are impressed by the final applicant, a handsome male nanny called Nicky (Lewis Pope).



As the competition for the job hots up, will Dawn, Kim and Gabby all agree on WHO the best person for the role is?

Over at The Woolpack, pub landladies, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Charity Dingle (played by Emma Atkins) are delighted to welcome back Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) as the pub chef.



Marlon also has plans to hire a new kitchen assistant.



WHO has Marlon offered the job too?



Chas couldn't be happier that everything is coming together nicely in time for Christmas.



But little does Chas know that family member, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), has just made an alarming discovery about the night that matriarch, Faith, died...



WHAT does Belle find out?

