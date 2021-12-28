'Emmerdale' spoilers: Cain Dingle starts a WAR with the Chapmans

Cain Dingle wants the Chapmans to pay for the stress they've caused.

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle is all about payback in Bank Holiday Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings.

The new year has got off to a terrible start for furious Cain Dingle.

He is absolutely livid when he finds out his son Nate has been kicked out of home by his betrayed fiancée Tracy.

Nate swore blind to Cain, and the rest of the Dingles, that he hadn’t cheated on his fiancee Tracy during his lads’ night out in Hotten when he ‘stayed over’ at flirty stranger Fiona’s house. But he was lying, and Tracy now knows.

Engaged Nate Robinson cheated on his fiancée Tracy and lied about it. (Image credit: ITV)

Flirty stranger Fiona was Nate's one-time lover. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy's found out that Nate lied to her about his 'sleepover' at Fiona's. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain’s so angry with his son for his lies and despicable behaviour, he refuses to let him stay at Butler’s Farm!

Cain Dingle is furious with his son Nate for lying about cheating on Tracy. (Image credit: ITV)

As the father and son talk, Cain is so enraged that he almost loses it with Nate.

But there’s another reason behind Cain’s white-hot fury.

His little boy Kyle is in hospital and in a critical condition.

The Dingle dad is desperately worried about his lad and wants someone to blame.

That someone is Ellis Chapman who was meant to be looking out for the little boy when he took him out with Belle.

Wanting revenge on Al’s son, Cain starts by insisting his cousin Marlon boots Ellis out of his rented room Tall Trees! How will Al react as Cain wages war on his son Ellis?

Marlon reels as his cousin Cain Dingle insists he kicks Ellis Chapman out of Tall Trees. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, with Vanessa back in the village, Charity is a hot spin which isn’t doing her relationship with Mack much good.

Charity's struggling to get used to seeing her ex, Vanessa, in the village. (Image credit: ITV)

Vanessa had planned a flying visit to see her sister Tracy and little niece Frankie, but given the cheating saga, things have changed.

When Nate comes calling at Tug Ghyll, wanting to see his daughter Frankie and to pick up some stuff, protective Vanessa refuses to let him in!

How will Charity handle it when she hears Vanessa’s decided she’s sticking around indefinitely to help her distraught sibling?

Vanessa has changed her mind and is staying on indefinitely in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Can the exes find a way to co-exist?

Emmerdale continues on weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.