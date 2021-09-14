'Emmerdale' spoilers can Rodney Blackstock's daughters cheer him up?
Airs Friday 24 September 2021 at 7.00pm.
Emmerdale's Rodney Blackstock wants more in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).
Lady-loving Rodney Blackstock's been single for a quite while now and he's really missing being in a relationship.
Recently he's seen a glimmer of hope of the potential for romance but as it stands things aren't looking promising and he's gutted to realise he may have jumped the gun.
Can Rodney's daughters, Bernice and Nicola, cheer up their lovelorn dad who's taken a pasting of the emotional kind? Will his girls ease Rodney's emotional pain… or will they stay out of it?
Elsewhere, the fallout and consequences of Gabby's dramatic elopement plan are epic. But did she flee the village and get married to her baby daddy, Jamie?
Also, a stressed-out Paddy becomes ruthless Al's new plaything, but what will Al have Paddy doing now?
Meanwhile, Moira is left surprised after a new turn of events...
Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.
- General Cast
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
