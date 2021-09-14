'Emmerdale' spoilers can Rodney Blackstock's daughters cheer him up?

Rodney Blackstock is down in the dumps.

Emmerdale's Rodney Blackstock wants more in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Lady-loving Rodney Blackstock's been single for a quite while now and he's really missing being in a relationship.

Recently he's seen a glimmer of hope of the potential for romance but as it stands things aren't looking promising and he's gutted to realise he may have jumped the gun.

Can Rodney's daughters, Bernice and Nicola, cheer up their lovelorn dad who's taken a pasting of the emotional kind? Will his girls ease Rodney's emotional pain… or will they stay out of it?

Bernice and Nicola need to be there for their lovelorn dad Rodney. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, the fallout and consequences of Gabby's dramatic elopement plan are epic. But did she flee the village and get married to her baby daddy, Jamie?

Also, a stressed-out Paddy becomes ruthless Al's new plaything, but what will Al have Paddy doing now?

Meanwhile, Moira is left surprised after a new turn of events...

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.