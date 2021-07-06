'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle ATTACKS Gabby!
Airs Monday 12 July 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV
Charity Dingle is furious in tonight's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm – see our TV Guide for listings) when she overhears Gabby Thomas badmouthing her son Noah who, in Gabby's opinion, has been behaving really badly.
When angry Charity confronts Gabby about it, the pregnant single mum backtracks and ends up playing down the issue for Noah so as to avoid him getting in trouble with his mum.
Noah is grateful to Gabby who find themselves bonding over the circumstances.
Elsewhere, the villagers are in a terrible state following the death in the village while no one realises the loss was no accident and that they have a killer in their midst…
Can secret murderer Meena Jutla keep calm and stay under the radar?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Leanna Cavanagh - Mimi Slinger
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- The Sugden Family
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Diane Sugden - Elizabeth Estensen
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- The King Family
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- The Tate Family
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Jamie Tate - Alexander Lincoln
- Andrea Tate - Anna Nightingale
- Millie Tate - Willow Bell
