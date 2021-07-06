'Emmerdale' spoilers: Charity Dingle ATTACKS Gabby!

Charity Dingle is furious in tonight's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm – see our TV Guide for listings) when she overhears Gabby Thomas badmouthing her son Noah who, in Gabby's opinion, has been behaving really badly.

When angry Charity confronts Gabby about it, the pregnant single mum backtracks and ends up playing down the issue for Noah so as to avoid him getting in trouble with his mum.

Noah is grateful to Gabby who find themselves bonding over the circumstances.

Gabby bonds with Noah this week in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, the villagers are in a terrible state following the death in the village while no one realises the loss was no accident and that they have a killer in their midst…

Can secret murderer Meena Jutla keep calm and stay under the radar?

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla has secretly murdered someone. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.