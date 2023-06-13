Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris is DESPERATE for help

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Friday 23rd June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Emmerdale spoilers, Chloe Harris, Amy Wyatt
Chloe seeks support from Amy as she reaches a crossroads… (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Amy helps Chloe Harris in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It wasn't that long ago that Chloe found out Amy was her sister.

With Chloe having had a baby in difficult circumstances and their mum Kerry not around to help, Chloe's needed her sibling more than ever.

Amy's really stepped up to the plate since Chloe became a mum and then went through hell when news leaked that Mack, Charity Dingle's newlywed husband, was the father.

Mack

Chloe and Mack with baby Reuben. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity

Charity was devastated when she learned Mack had secretly fathered Amy's child. (Image credit: ITV)

Now, as Chloe reaches another important juncture in her life, Amy's on hand with advice.

Will Chloe listen?

Elsewhere, at Mulberry tensions rise as Jai and Laurel discuss whether they can afford a family trip to Australia. 

Laurel

Tensions rise at Mulberry where Jai and Laurel discuss planning a visit to Australia. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings. 


  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
  • Kim Tate - Claire King 
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell 
  • Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards 
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel 
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant 
  • Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson 
  • Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw 
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson 
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower 
  • Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop 
  • Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
  • Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell 
  • Dan Spencer - Liam Fox 
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan 
  • Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter 
  • Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley 
  • Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker 
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle 
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews 
  • Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
  • Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
  • Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
  • Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
  • Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 


She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!