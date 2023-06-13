Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris is DESPERATE for help

Chloe seeks support from Amy as she reaches a crossroads…

Emmerdale's Amy helps Chloe Harris in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It wasn't that long ago that Chloe found out Amy was her sister.

With Chloe having had a baby in difficult circumstances and their mum Kerry not around to help, Chloe's needed her sibling more than ever.

Amy's really stepped up to the plate since Chloe became a mum and then went through hell when news leaked that Mack, Charity Dingle's newlywed husband, was the father.

Chloe and Mack with baby Reuben. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity was devastated when she learned Mack had secretly fathered Amy's child. (Image credit: ITV)

Now, as Chloe reaches another important juncture in her life, Amy's on hand with advice.

Will Chloe listen?

Elsewhere, at Mulberry tensions rise as Jai and Laurel discuss whether they can afford a family trip to Australia.

Tensions rise at Mulberry where Jai and Laurel discuss planning a visit to Australia. (Image credit: ITV)

