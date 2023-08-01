Emmerdale spoilers: Dan and Amelia go ON THE RUN!

The great escape! Dan and Amelia secretly pack their bags and flee the village on tonight's DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale...

Dan Spencer (played by Liam Fox) and his daughter, Amelia (Daisy Campbell), prepare to go on the run on tonight's DOUBLE AIRING of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dan is facing a possible prison sentence after punching Amelia's social media stalker, Lloyd Sawyer, after finding him lurking around the village.



Lloyd was left in a coma after the assault.



But now Dan and Amelia have a way out, after his boss Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) arranged for them to flee the country to Ireland!



Together with Amelia's baby daughter, Esther, the family secretly make their exit without telling anyone...



But have they made the right decision?



Is Dan risking making things even worse for himself by going on the run from the law?

Nicola, Jai, Arthur and Suni start searching for missing Laurel on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is alarmed when he receives a text message from his missing wife, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).



The message seems to suggest that recovering alcoholic Laurel has relapsed.



But Jai is unaware that unstable Colin Hamston (Mark Noble) has gained access to Laurel's phone and sent the message...



While Laurel's concerned family wonder what the heck is going on, Laurel remains trapped in Colin's house.



Colin's actions become increasingly dangerous...



However, help could be on the way when a Police officer arrives at the Hamston house.



Could this be Laurel's opportunity to escape from crazy Colin?

Colin is becoming increasingly unhinged on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Bob Hope's (Tony Audenshaw) relationship with Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) has been on the rocks since last month.



Reeling from the SHOCK death of his friend, Rishi Sharma, Bob was pushed to breaking point and confronted Wendy about her previous affair with work colleague, Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).



Wendy is trying to get things back on track with Bob.



But the grieving B&B owner keeps pushing her away.



Bob's ex, Bernice Blackstock (Samatha Giles), takes him to task and warns him that he'd better start showing Wendy some affection.



Or else risk losing her permanently!

Bernice warns Bob over his cold behaviour towards Wendy on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub