Emmerdale spoilers: DESPERATE Sam Dingle begs Cain for help

Emmerdale's Sam Dingle needs Cain's help in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam Dingle is living in torment following his wife's confession that Craig raped her.

Lydia's a broken woman, and with the police unable to move forward with a charge, the family are in distress.

Not knowing what to do to help his beloved Lyd, Sam reaches out to his brother Cain who has some choice words to say about the next steps.

Will gentle Sam seek out Craig and get his revenge?

Sam turns to Cain to talk about what Craig has done to Lydia and their family. (Image credit: ITV)

Craig raped Lydia and is walking around scot free. (Image credit: ITV)

At Holdgate, Nicky and Caleb have been invited to dinner with Suni and Amit.

With the couple having shared Amit's secret, Nicky and Suni are worried about what will come out as they get together around the table.

As the dads get talking, it's plain to see that they're not exactly set to be best mates.

The atmos is pretty frosty and it turns practically arctic when Amit starts asking Nicky questions about his fake relationship with Gabby.

At Holdgate, Suni and Nicky have dinner with their dads Amit and Caleb. (Image credit: ITV)

The atmosphere is pretty frosty and Amit soon rubs Caleb up the wrong way. (Image credit: ITV)

When Nicky and Caleb make a hasty exit, Suni's left furious with his father for meddling.

Caleb's left intrigued when his son suggests Amit's no angel and has a skeleton or two hiding in his closet, too…

