Emmerdale spoilers: DESPERATE Sam Dingle begs Cain for help
Airs Wednesday 18th October 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Sam Dingle needs Cain's help in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Sam Dingle is living in torment following his wife's confession that Craig raped her.
Lydia's a broken woman, and with the police unable to move forward with a charge, the family are in distress.
Not knowing what to do to help his beloved Lyd, Sam reaches out to his brother Cain who has some choice words to say about the next steps.
Will gentle Sam seek out Craig and get his revenge?
At Holdgate, Nicky and Caleb have been invited to dinner with Suni and Amit.
With the couple having shared Amit's secret, Nicky and Suni are worried about what will come out as they get together around the table.
As the dads get talking, it's plain to see that they're not exactly set to be best mates.
The atmos is pretty frosty and it turns practically arctic when Amit starts asking Nicky questions about his fake relationship with Gabby.
When Nicky and Caleb make a hasty exit, Suni's left furious with his father for meddling.
Caleb's left intrigued when his son suggests Amit's no angel and has a skeleton or two hiding in his closet, too…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
