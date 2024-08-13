Emmerdale spoilers: Ella Forster attacks Wendy!

Emmerdale's Ella Forster lashes out at Wendy Posner in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ella is taken aback when Mandy Dingle surprises her for her birthday, but she's nervous when Mandy offers her a full beauty treatment with before and after pictures. Later on, Ella hits the roof when she sees photos of herself posted on the salon's social media page.

Unable to control her anger, Ella smashes her birthday cake and goes to the footbridge as Liam Cavanagh watches the commotion. Liam consoles an agitated Ella and offers to accompany her to the surprise birthday party. Feeling better from the doctor's support, Ella arrives at her party and does her best to try and enjoy herself while everyone celebrates her day.

Ella flips out on her birthday. (Image credit: ITV)

Ella starts to relax as the party gets into full swing and she's touched when ex Liam gives her a small star pendant as a gift. However, the party mood soon vanishes when June's nephew Gary interrupts the celebration. Gary aggressively confronts a horrified Ella and gives her a photo of her late friend Joanne, who she killed in a jealous rage when she was younger.

Ella is inconsolable as her world falls apart and rushes out of the party. Gary runs after her and as she falls to the ground, nurse Wendy escorts her away from Gary, who is grief-stricken. As Wendy gently comforts Ella in the waiting room, Ella suddenly explodes and attacks her. Will someone help Wendy before it's too late?

Will Taylor worries when Dawn Taylor wants to report missing mum Rose to the police. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile the mystery behind Rose's disappearance continues after Will Taylor and Kim Tate abandoned his ex in the middle of nowhere as her scheme with Ruby Fox-Miligan was discovered. After Kim and Will drove off, another car pulled up and Rose vanished, with only her bag and a drawing from grandchildren Lucas and Clemmie left behind.

Will has another reason to worry since he had a one night stand with Rose despite being a married man. But soon enough, the plot thickened when Will discovered that Kim had Rose's mobile phone.

Will is worried when his daughter Dawn Fletcher reveals that she's going to report her missing mum Rose to the police. Will panics when he fails to get in touch with Rose and starts to fear the worst that he and Kim are about to be exposed. Do Kim and Will know what’s happened to Rose?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.