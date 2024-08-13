Emmerdale spoilers: Ella Forster attacks Wendy!
Airs Thursday 22nd August 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ella Forster lashes out at Wendy Posner in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ella is taken aback when Mandy Dingle surprises her for her birthday, but she's nervous when Mandy offers her a full beauty treatment with before and after pictures. Later on, Ella hits the roof when she sees photos of herself posted on the salon's social media page.
Unable to control her anger, Ella smashes her birthday cake and goes to the footbridge as Liam Cavanagh watches the commotion. Liam consoles an agitated Ella and offers to accompany her to the surprise birthday party. Feeling better from the doctor's support, Ella arrives at her party and does her best to try and enjoy herself while everyone celebrates her day.
Ella starts to relax as the party gets into full swing and she's touched when ex Liam gives her a small star pendant as a gift. However, the party mood soon vanishes when June's nephew Gary interrupts the celebration. Gary aggressively confronts a horrified Ella and gives her a photo of her late friend Joanne, who she killed in a jealous rage when she was younger.
Ella is inconsolable as her world falls apart and rushes out of the party. Gary runs after her and as she falls to the ground, nurse Wendy escorts her away from Gary, who is grief-stricken. As Wendy gently comforts Ella in the waiting room, Ella suddenly explodes and attacks her. Will someone help Wendy before it's too late?
Meanwhile the mystery behind Rose's disappearance continues after Will Taylor and Kim Tate abandoned his ex in the middle of nowhere as her scheme with Ruby Fox-Miligan was discovered. After Kim and Will drove off, another car pulled up and Rose vanished, with only her bag and a drawing from grandchildren Lucas and Clemmie left behind.
Will has another reason to worry since he had a one night stand with Rose despite being a married man. But soon enough, the plot thickened when Will discovered that Kim had Rose's mobile phone.
Will is worried when his daughter Dawn Fletcher reveals that she's going to report her missing mum Rose to the police. Will panics when he fails to get in touch with Rose and starts to fear the worst that he and Kim are about to be exposed. Do Kim and Will know what’s happened to Rose?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.