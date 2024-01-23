Emmerdale spoilers: Farewell Chas! The poorly mum leaves the village
Airs Friday 2nd February at 6.45pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle takes her daughter out of the village in Friday's episode (ITV, 6.45pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle is in a terrible place. Having been told she's got breast cancer, the exact same strain that killed her mum Faith, she's panicking.
With a young daughter Eve to live for and look after, the mum decides to seize the day and head off on a holiday with the little girl while she still can.
While Paddy is upset that he's not going to be part of Eve's adventure, given that he and Chas have split, he wants them to have a good time.
Chas is shocked when Mandy, Paddy's partner, hands her a wodge of cash to finance some holiday fun.
Elsewhere, Lydia fears that the distance has set in between her and Sam, worrying that her husband no longer wants her.
And Wendy pleads with broken Bob to find the strength to carry on as he grieves for his son Heath.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
Kim Tate - Claire King
Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
Ryan Stocks - James Moore
Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
Kim Tate - Claire King
Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
Sam Dingle - James Hooten
Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Samson Dingle - Sam Hall Caleb Miligan - William Ash Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
