Emmerdale spoilers: Farewell Chas! The poorly mum leaves the village

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Friday 2nd February at 6.45pm on ITV.

Chas hugs Paddy in Emmerdale
Paddy embraces his ex, Chas, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle takes her daughter out of the village in Friday's episode (ITV, 6.45pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle is in a terrible place. Having been told she's got breast cancer, the exact same strain that killed her mum Faith, she's panicking.

With a young daughter Eve to live for and look after, the mum decides to seize the day and head off on a holiday with the little girl while she still can.

While Paddy is upset that he's not going to be part of Eve's adventure, given that he and Chas have split, he wants them to have a good time.

Chas is shocked when Mandy, Paddy's partner, hands her a wodge of cash to finance some holiday fun.

Chas

Paddy is sad not to be going away with Eve and Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

Bob

Wendy tries to help Bob navigate his grief over his son Heath's death. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Lydia fears that the distance has set in between her and Sam, worrying that her husband no longer wants her. 

And Wendy pleads with broken Bob to find the strength to carry on as he grieves for his son Heath.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.

Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
Kim Tate - Claire King 
Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell 
Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards 
Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant  Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson 
Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw 
Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson 
Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower 
Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop 
Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell 
Dan Spencer - Liam Fox 
April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan 
Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter 
Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley 
Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker 
Ryan Stocks - James Moore
Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle 
Will Taylor - Dean Andrews 
Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb 
Kim Tate - Claire King 
Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
Sam Dingle - James Hooten
Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Samson Dingle - Sam Hall Caleb Miligan - William Ash Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 


She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!