Emmerdale spoilers: Farewell Chas! The poorly mum leaves the village

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle takes her daughter out of the village in Friday's episode (ITV, 6.45pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle is in a terrible place. Having been told she's got breast cancer, the exact same strain that killed her mum Faith, she's panicking.

With a young daughter Eve to live for and look after, the mum decides to seize the day and head off on a holiday with the little girl while she still can.

While Paddy is upset that he's not going to be part of Eve's adventure, given that he and Chas have split, he wants them to have a good time.

Chas is shocked when Mandy, Paddy's partner, hands her a wodge of cash to finance some holiday fun.

Elsewhere, Lydia fears that the distance has set in between her and Sam, worrying that her husband no longer wants her.

And Wendy pleads with broken Bob to find the strength to carry on as he grieves for his son Heath.

