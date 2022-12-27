Emmerdale spoilers: FIGHT! Cain Dingle flips when he sees Moira with Caleb

Cain Dingle flips when his brother Caleb arrives at the prison with Cain's wife Moira.

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle finds his worst nightmare coming true in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jailed Cain Dingle is about to go ballistic.

Back in the village, his wife Moira has decided to take up his hated brother Caleb's offer of legal help for their son Kyle, who accidentally shot dead Al Chapman.

Caleb has also encouraged Moira and Amy to get Kyle to tell police he was trying to protect his dad Cain, who was jailed when he claimed to have committed the killing.

Cain can't believe his eyes when Moira arrives to see him with Caleb in tow. And he's absolutely livid when he hears his wife is taking Caleb's advice, money and help.

Moira has gone against Cain's wishes. (Image credit: ITV)

The guards leap in to action as the Dingle lunges at Caleb who barely flinches in the face of his brother's fury. Moira meanwhile is in bits. Is her marriage done for?

Back in the village, Chas feels horrendous when she comes into contact with Kyle for the first time since news broke that he was behind her lover Al's death. But when the sincere little boy apologises for Al's demise, Chas' heart breaks for her guilt-wracked nephew.

Chas listens as her nephew Kyle apologises for shooting her lover Al. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Gabby has got a huge crush on manny Nicky who's been employed to help out with the kids.

Gabby's crush on Nicky hasn't gone unnoticed by Kim. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicky has been hired as the manny at Home Farm and is in charge of the gaggle of kids who live there. (Image credit: ITV)

When Kim warns her to keep her hands off the help will the miffed young mum listen?

Nicky's got admirers in Dawn and Billy, too, who are totally impressed by his work with the children.

Brenda tells stunned Nicola that she and Pollard are retiring, while Bernice goes full steam ahead with her ideas for the B&B.

Emmerdale continues from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full festive listings.