Emmerdale spoilers: FIGHT! Cain Dingle flips when he sees Moira with Caleb

By Sarah Waterfall
published

Airs Monday 2nd January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Will Ash as Caleb Miligan and Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle in Emmerdale
Cain Dingle flips when his brother Caleb arrives at the prison with Cain's wife Moira. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle finds his worst nightmare coming true in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jailed Cain Dingle is about to go ballistic.

Back in the village, his wife Moira has decided to take up his hated brother Caleb's offer of legal help for their son Kyle, who accidentally shot dead Al Chapman.

Caleb has also encouraged Moira and Amy to get Kyle to tell police he was trying to protect his dad Cain, who was jailed when he claimed to have committed the killing.

Cain can't believe his eyes when Moira arrives to see him with Caleb in tow. And he's absolutely livid when he hears his wife is taking Caleb's advice, money and help.

Emmerdale spoilers, Moira Dingle, Cain Dingle

Moira has gone against Cain's wishes. (Image credit: ITV)

The guards leap in to action as the Dingle lunges at Caleb who barely flinches in the face of his brother's fury. Moira meanwhile is in bits. Is her marriage done for?

Back in the village, Chas feels horrendous when she comes into contact with Kyle for the first time since news broke that he was behind her lover Al's death. But when the sincere little boy apologises for Al's demise, Chas' heart breaks for her guilt-wracked nephew.

Chas Dingle looks uncomfortable

Chas listens as her nephew Kyle apologises for shooting her lover Al. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Gabby has got a huge crush on manny Nicky who's been employed to help out with the kids. 

Gabby Thomas in Emmerdale

Gabby's crush on Nicky hasn't gone unnoticed by Kim. (Image credit: ITV)

Lewis Cope as Nicky in Emmerdale

Nicky has been hired as the manny at Home Farm and is in charge of the gaggle of kids who live there. (Image credit: ITV)

When Kim warns her to keep her hands off the help will the miffed young mum listen?

Nicky's got admirers in Dawn and Billy, too, who are totally impressed by his work with the children.

Brenda tells stunned Nicola that she and Pollard are retiring, while Bernice goes full steam ahead with her ideas for the B&B.

Emmerdale continues from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full festive listings.

Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 


She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!