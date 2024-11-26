Emmerdale spoilers: Has Ruby forgiven her dad Anthony?

Is it possible that the Fox-Miligan family could finally be happily reunited in time for Christmas on Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Despite being estranged from both her daughter, Steph (Georgia Jay), and her dad, Anthony (Nicholas Day), for years, Ruby Fox-Miligan (played by Beth Cordingly) is alarmed by the news that Anthony has been diagnosed with cancer...



While Steph is being totally supportive to her granddad, Ruby is struggling to put the past behind her and truly let Anthony back into her life.



Steph tries to play peacekeeper and convinces her dad, Caleb (William Ash), that it's time for Ruby and Anthony to clear the air after all these years.



The family gather at Mill Cottage for a sit-down.



On the surface it looks like they are a happy, united family again.



But is Ruby secretly still seething over how Anthony and his late wife Helen treated her in the past?

Is Ruby really ready to forgive and forget on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Accusations fly over WHO stole £10,000 from boxing promoter, Jade (Twinnie Lee-Moore).



John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) covers for GUILTY Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who is secretly pleased to have done the dirty on rival Ross Barton (Michael Parr).



However, the clock is ticking and Ross knows he needs to find the money before ruthless Jade and her goons get NASTY again...



Ross starts to fear for the safety of his family and tries to convince his ex-lover, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), to take their son, Moses, away from the village for a while.



But Jade is still lurking about and it seems she may have SOMEONE else in her sight...



WHO could be in DANGER from Jade?

Ross is desperate to find the stolen £10,000 on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

