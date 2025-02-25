Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbreak in the village as Leyla and Amy are laid to rest

Emmerdale is a village in mourning in Thursday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s a sad day in Emmerdale when the villagers have to say last goodbyes to Amy Wyatt and Leyla Harding after they both came a cropper, along with Suzy Merton, in the limo crash on a frozen lake a few weeks ago.

As the villagers prepare for the difficult day ahead, Sarah Sugden’s got something else to think about because she suspects he might be pregnant and prepares to take a pregnancy test…

She would like to have the support of her boyfriend Jacob Gallagher but he’s struggling with his grief for his late mum Leyla, so she goes it alone not knowing what to do or who to confide in. As she reads the result of the test, she struggles to take in the fact that it’s positive… looks like her suspicions were spot-on.

It's a difficult day for Jacob. (Image credit: ITV)

As the mourners gather in church for Leyla, her ex-husband Liam delivers a eulogy while Jacob struggles to handle his emotions.

At the wake, Laurel Thomas, Manpreet Sharma and Nicola King try to boost Jacob, telling him how proud his mum was of him.

But Jacob’s spinning and can’t handle anything, least of all Sarah who’s trying to find a moment to tell him she’s pregnant…

Sarah discovers she's pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy’s send-off is a very different affair. It takes place in the woods where the dearly departed’s grieving husband Matty Barton manages to deliver a eulogy.

And we would be surprised if the day didn’t go by without someone causing a scene so, after hearing that his mum Moira Dingle has called time on her marriage, Matty lashes out at his stepdad Cain Dingle, furious at what he’s put her through.

Matty says a final farewell to wife Amy in a woodland funeral. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, you know how Emmerdale loves a flashback, not to mention the odd flashforward, well there are two tonight.

As Mary comforts Vanessa, what guilty secret is she hiding? (Image credit: ITV)

As a haunted Mary Goskirk comforts teary Vanessa Woodfield, there’s a flashback to the day of the limo crash which gives a glimpse into why Mary is wracked with guilt.

Meanwhile, Tracy also flashes back to that fateful night…

By the way, if you’re wondering about the send-off of Suzy Merton, who also died in the limo crash, that’s taking place somewhere known in soapland as ‘off-screen’!