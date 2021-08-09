'Emmerdale' spoilers: Is Leyla Cavanagh PREGNANT?

There's been a whole lot going on for Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) lately on Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Leyla's husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) is grieving after the "accidental death" of his daughter Leanna.



Meanwhile, Leyla's son Jacob Gallagher (Joe Warren Plant) is being a whole lot of trouble and threatening to drop doing his A Level exams.



But Leyla is also distracted by the possibility that she could be pregnant!



After secretly dropping a pregnancy test into her bag on yesterday's episode of the ITV soap, Leyla decides to take the test while she's at work.



If the wedding planner discovers she IS pregnant, the timing couldn't be worse.



WHAT will the pregnancy test reveal?

How will Liam react if he discovers there's a chance Leyla could be pregnant on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Where did Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) go after driving off from the village?



Wendy's fella Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is suspicious the nurse is up to something when she returns home.



Wendy decides to come clean and admits she went to her ex-mother in-law's funeral.



Wait.



So does this mean that Wendy has been married before?!



Anyhow, while Wendy and Bob are chatting, they are unaware that a MYSTERY man is lurking around the corner watching them...



WHO is he?

Wendy returns to the village after her MYSTERY trip on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

WHO is spying on Wendy and Bob on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is feeling mortified after his bank card was declined after his daughter April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) birthday party.



Marlon's money troubles are stressing out the pub landlord.



He confides in best buddy Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) about his failing finances.



Paddy is shocked to hear how bad things have got for Marlon.



Marlon swears Paddy to secrecy and begs him not to tell his cousin and Paddy's wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).



Meanwhile, Marlon is unaware that April is back on social media and still receiving abusive messages from the online trolls.



After replying to the trolls, April is now terrified they will track her down to the village...

Marlon confides in Paddy about his cash crisis on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.