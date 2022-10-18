Emmerdale spoilers: Is LOVE CHEAT Mackenzie Boyd about to be found out?
Airs Thursday 27 October 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) has desperately been trying to cover his tracks after cheating on his girlfriend, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) by having a one-night stand with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Mackenzie has made it clear he wants nothing more to do with Chloe.
But the LOVE CHEAT remains unaware that there is some major unfinished business between 'em... since shop assistant Chloe is secretly PREGNANT!
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Mackenzie becomes paranoid when he sees Charity and Chloe deep in conversation at The Woolpack...
Suddenly, Mackenzie is terrified his time is up, and Chloe is going to EXPOSE the details of their drunken hook-up!
Mackenzie had better watch out, as Charity Dingle is definitely not the kind of woman you want to cheat on... and live to tell the tale!
David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) returns home to find the village in a terrible state after the storm.
As the village clean-up continues, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) warns shopkeeper David that he needs to start attracting customers again if his village store is going to stay in business.
David begins to worry about his business setback.
However, it appears that lady-in-charge, Bernice, has another idea how to help the village pull together after the terrible turn of events.
Elsewhere in the village, Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) remains uncertain about her future with husband, Liam (Jonny McPherson).
Leyla is put on the spot when Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) wants to know if she plans to see Liam.
But after Leyla's downward spiral in rehab earlier this year, and Liam's kiss with his ex-fiancee, Bernice, is there really any way back for this troubled marriage?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
