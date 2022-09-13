Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock STUNNED as her married ex Liam KISSES her
Airs Monday 19th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.
Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock is in for a shock on Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
There was a time when Bernice Blackstock would have given her right arm for a kiss from Liam Cavanagh.
She was once engaged to the village doctor and totally in love with the man. But when she was forced to leave the village to attend to some family stuff he ended up moving on and marrying another woman.
A lot has happened since then and Bernice, having tried to disrupt his marriage to Leyla when she returned to Emmerdale, eventually gave up on the idea of reconciling with Liam.
But Liam's marriage is now on a knife's edge.
With Leyla fresh out of rehab and in recovery from an addiction to cocaine, the couple's life is in a difficult place.
As Leyla confides in her best mate Priya, Liam finds himself offloading to Bernice.
However, as talk turns to their past, Liam tries to kiss his ex!
Bernice is utterly shocked and insists Liam tells Leyla immediately…
Elsewhere, the road to romance proves to equally bumpy for Harriet and Dan.
With Dan having tried and failed to share a kiss the copper a while back, he's stunned when Harriet does a u-turn and plants one on him!
Later, Harriet's still not sure whether she's into Dan or not but when Faith encourages her to give him a chance, Harriet takes the plunge…
Amelia's pleased to see her lonely dad smiling again - but as she watches Dan and Harriet get all coupley she can't help but think about what she's lost now she and Noah aren't talking.
Also, Home Farm becomes a battleground.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.
