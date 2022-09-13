Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock STUNNED as her married ex Liam KISSES her

Bernice Blackstock reels as her married ex Liam makes a move on her!

Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock is in for a shock on Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

There was a time when Bernice Blackstock would have given her right arm for a kiss from Liam Cavanagh.

Liam and Bernice were once engaged to be married. (Image credit: ITV)

She was once engaged to the village doctor and totally in love with the man. But when she was forced to leave the village to attend to some family stuff he ended up moving on and marrying another woman.

A lot has happened since then and Bernice, having tried to disrupt his marriage to Leyla when she returned to Emmerdale, eventually gave up on the idea of reconciling with Liam.

Bernice caused havoc on Leyla and Liam's wedding day last year! (Image credit: ITV)

But Liam's marriage is now on a knife's edge.

With Leyla fresh out of rehab and in recovery from an addiction to cocaine, the couple's life is in a difficult place.

Leyla has been to rehab to try to conquer her cocaine addiction. (Image credit: ITV)

As Leyla confides in her best mate Priya, Liam finds himself offloading to Bernice.

However, as talk turns to their past, Liam tries to kiss his ex!

Bernice is utterly shocked and insists Liam tells Leyla immediately…

With his marriage to Leyla in freefall, lonely Liam talks to Bernice and tries to kiss his ex. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernice is utterly shocked by Liam's behaviour and insists he tells Leyla. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, the road to romance proves to equally bumpy for Harriet and Dan.

With Dan having tried and failed to share a kiss the copper a while back, he's stunned when Harriet does a u-turn and plants one on him!

Later, Harriet's still not sure whether she's into Dan or not but when Faith encourages her to give him a chance, Harriet takes the plunge…

Harriet turned down Dan when she tried to kiss him a few weeks ago. (Image credit: ITV)

But Harriet's changed her mind about smitten Dan and is willing to give him a chance. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia's pleased to see her lonely dad smiling again - but as she watches Dan and Harriet get all coupley she can't help but think about what she's lost now she and Noah aren't talking.

Also, Home Farm becomes a battleground.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.