Emmerdale spoilers: Jai Sharma gets a taste of… karma!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 25 March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Jai Sharma learns how far he's fallen in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Jai Sharma was once in business with Kim Tate, running a lucrative exciting business at the HOP. His home life, living at Mulberry with Laurel and their kids was a happy one.
But everything fell apart when a big event went wrong leaving the business with a huge fine to pay.
As Jai scrambled about to find the money to cover it, bang went his link to the business – and then his relationship with Laurel when he secretly took out a loan in her name.
When Laurel tried to take out a mortgage to buy Mulberry, which she's rented for years, she uncovered Jai's deceit.
Now Jai's living back at Holdgate, unemployed and single.
When Kim reaches out with a proposition, Jai's got a pep in his step. But he soon learns he's been way too previous. Kim's not looking for another partnership - she's looking for someone to cover a shift waiting tables!
Will Jai swallow his pride and start back at the bottom?
Elsewhere, while Rhona's overwhelmed and hurtling towards rock bottom, things are going from strength to strength for Ethan and Marcus.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
