Emmerdale spoilers: Jai Sharma gets a taste of… karma!

Airs Friday 25 March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Jai Sharma is fuming when former business partner Kim Tate offers him a job – waiting tables.
Jai is fuming when former business partner Kim Tate offers him a job – waiting tables. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma learns how far he's fallen in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jai Sharma was once in business with Kim Tate, running a lucrative exciting business at the HOP. His home life, living at Mulberry with Laurel and their kids was a happy one.

But everything fell apart when a big event went wrong leaving the business with a huge fine to pay. 

David and Victoria were caught up in the disaster when an event went dangerously wrong leaving Jai with a huge health and safety fine to pay. (Image credit: ITV)

As Jai scrambled about to find the money to cover it, bang went his link to the business – and then his relationship with Laurel when he secretly took out a loan in her name.

When Laurel tried to take out a mortgage to buy Mulberry, which she's rented for years, she uncovered Jai's deceit.

Jai risked his relationship with Laurel when he secretly took out a loan in her name. (Image credit: ITV)

Now Jai's living back at Holdgate, unemployed and single.

When Kim reaches out with a proposition, Jai's got a pep in his step. But he soon learns he's been way too previous. Kim's not looking for another partnership - she's looking for someone to cover a shift waiting tables!

Will Jai swallow his pride and start back at the bottom?

Jai's offended by Kim Tate's offer. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, while Rhona's overwhelmed and hurtling towards rock bottom, things are going from strength to strength for Ethan and Marcus.

Romance is blooming for Marcus and Ethan (right)! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry 
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt 
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell 
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson 
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan 
  • Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter 
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Kim Tate - Claire King 
  • Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton 
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson 
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel 
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade 
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant 
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick 
  • Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
  • Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
