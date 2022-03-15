Emmerdale spoilers: Jai Sharma gets a taste of… karma!

Jai is fuming when former business partner Kim Tate offers him a job – waiting tables.

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma learns how far he's fallen in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jai Sharma was once in business with Kim Tate, running a lucrative exciting business at the HOP. His home life, living at Mulberry with Laurel and their kids was a happy one.

But everything fell apart when a big event went wrong leaving the business with a huge fine to pay.

David and Victoria were caught up in the disaster when an event went dangerously wrong leaving Jai with a huge health and safety fine to pay. (Image credit: ITV)

As Jai scrambled about to find the money to cover it, bang went his link to the business – and then his relationship with Laurel when he secretly took out a loan in her name.

When Laurel tried to take out a mortgage to buy Mulberry, which she's rented for years, she uncovered Jai's deceit.

Jai risked his relationship with Laurel when he secretly took out a loan in her name. (Image credit: ITV)

Now Jai's living back at Holdgate, unemployed and single.

When Kim reaches out with a proposition, Jai's got a pep in his step. But he soon learns he's been way too previous. Kim's not looking for another partnership - she's looking for someone to cover a shift waiting tables!

Will Jai swallow his pride and start back at the bottom?

Jai's offended by Kim Tate's offer. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, while Rhona's overwhelmed and hurtling towards rock bottom, things are going from strength to strength for Ethan and Marcus.

Romance is blooming for Marcus and Ethan (right)! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.