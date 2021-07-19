'Emmerdale' spoilers: Kim Tate has a plan and Paddy's her target
Airs Thursday 29 July 2021 at 8.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kim Tate is on a mission in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Kim Tate proved that she'll stop at nothing to delete her enemies. When she rolled out her plan to find out who'd been poisoning her at Home Farm her scheme was so elaborate it included actors posing as the police, body bags, CCTV and a carefully planned-out script!
Then, when the matriarch discovered the poisoner was her own son Jamie she didn't pause for breath before cutting him out of her life entirely.
Though life at Home Farm no longer a dangerous place Kim's still got some loose ends to tie up and that's where village vet Paddy Kirk comes into play… Can she get law-abiding Paddy to do her bidding?
Elsewhere, grieving dad Liam Cavanagh is at breaking point, and Andrea Tate learns more truths.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).
