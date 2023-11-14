Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate's KILLER SECRET exposed?

Kim Tate is secretly worried when Caleb hints he knows all about the circumstances surrounding rapist Craig's death on Emmerdale...

Kim Tate (played by Claire King) tries to keep her cool when she is confronted about the death of rapist Craig Reed on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Sam Dingle (James Hooten) was arrested by the Police after Craig's DEAD body was found on Home Farm land.



Sam privately confessed to the Dingle family that he beat-up Craig after discovering the businessman had raped his wife, Lydia (Karen Blick).

However, Sam remains unaware that Craig survived the beating.



But Craig died after a FATAL confrontation with Kim and her horse!



Only Sam's half-brother, Cain (Jeff Hordley) knows the truth...



After an encounter with Kim in the village, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) becomes suspicious that the bosslady of Home Farm may have been involved with Craig's death.



But worse, Caleb's own brother Cain could be involved too.



WHAT will Caleb do about his suspicions?

Will Caleb start to expose the truth about Craig's death on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Is pregnant Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) about to go into labour?



Outside the Veterinary Surgery, Dawn suddenly experiences pregnancy pains!



Seeing Dawn in distress, vet Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) rushes to find village doctor, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)...

Dawn is struck by pregnancy pains on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) enjoy being officially back together.



But the couple is unaware that Mackenzie's ex-girlfriend/baby mama, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), is plotting PAYBACK!



Chloe intends to punish love cheat Mackenzie.



She has booked some travel tickets and is putting a plan into action to make sure he never sees their baby son, Reuben, ever again...

Chloe is plotting revenge on lovecheats Mackenzie and Charity on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub