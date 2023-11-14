Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate's KILLER SECRET exposed?
Airs Wednesday 22 November 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Kim Tate (played by Claire King) tries to keep her cool when she is confronted about the death of rapist Craig Reed on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Sam Dingle (James Hooten) was arrested by the Police after Craig's DEAD body was found on Home Farm land.
Sam privately confessed to the Dingle family that he beat-up Craig after discovering the businessman had raped his wife, Lydia (Karen Blick).
However, Sam remains unaware that Craig survived the beating.
But Craig died after a FATAL confrontation with Kim and her horse!
Only Sam's half-brother, Cain (Jeff Hordley) knows the truth...
After an encounter with Kim in the village, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) becomes suspicious that the bosslady of Home Farm may have been involved with Craig's death.
But worse, Caleb's own brother Cain could be involved too.
WHAT will Caleb do about his suspicions?
Is pregnant Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) about to go into labour?
Outside the Veterinary Surgery, Dawn suddenly experiences pregnancy pains!
Seeing Dawn in distress, vet Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) rushes to find village doctor, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson)...
Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) enjoy being officially back together.
But the couple is unaware that Mackenzie's ex-girlfriend/baby mama, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), is plotting PAYBACK!
Chloe intends to punish love cheat Mackenzie.
She has booked some travel tickets and is putting a plan into action to make sure he never sees their baby son, Reuben, ever again...
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.