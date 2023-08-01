Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas is in DANGER!

Laurel Thomas (played by Charlotte Bellamy) has a terrifying encounter with abusive Colin Hamston (Mark Noble) on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Colin was left furious when Laurel threatened to expose the homophobic local councillor, after discovering how he had been treating his gay teenage son, Marshall (Max Fletcher).



Laurel and her husband, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) have since welcomed Marshall into their home.



When Laurel decides on a family trip to join Jai in India, she goes to collect Marshall's passport from the Hamston house.



But she's in for a SHOCK when Colin turns nasty and locks Laurel in Marshall's bedroom!



Just WHAT does vengeful Colin have in store for captive Laurel?

Caleb Miligan (William Ash) starts to become suspicious that his new business partner in crime, Corey (Kyle Rowe), is up to something dodgy.



Caleb asks his his nephew, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), to keep an eye on him.



Nate soon starts to realise that Corey's deal with Harry (Robert Beck) isn't completely legitimate.



However, Nate faces a dilemma.



He still needs to make some extra cash to solve his current money troubles.



Will he jeopardise his new job by exposing Corey's dodgy dealings?

After a near accident at home, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), becomes more stressed out over the thought of seeing her dad, Dan (Liam Fox), be sent to prison.



With the life of Amelia's social media stalker, Lloyd Sawyer, still hanging in the balance, Dan could be found guilty of more than just assault.



Suddenly overwhelmed at the thought of prison, will Dan get on board with his daughter's plan for them to flee the village?

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) continues to feel awkward after walking-in on a loved-up moment between Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and his wife, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) at Home Farm.



Trying to fight her growing feelings for married man, Billy, Gabby decides her only option is to get away from the village.

But how will assistant manager Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) react when she discovers Gabby is about to flee from her responsibilities as co-owner of The Hide?

