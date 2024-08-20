Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd has a shock collapse!
Airs Thursday 29th August 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd suffers a horror collapse in Thursday's episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mack finds himself in a dangerous situation when he gets blocked in a barn by a bull. In a desperate bid to free himself, Mack makes a run for the barn gate as the animal chases him. Horrified to find the bull in the barn, Nate Robinson hears a groan and rushes over to help an injured Mack who is convinced that John Sugden put the bull in with him as revenge.
Aaron Dingle confronts John, but passion takes over and the pair end up kissing. Is John responsible for the ordeal?
Later on, Charity Dingle tries to motivate Mack by planning revenge on John, but he goes quiet and suddenly collapses on the sofa. A terrified Charity panics that something serious has happened. What's wrong with Mack?
Gabby Thomas and Vinny Dingle are all loved up at Mulberry Cottage, until they're interrupted by the arrival of Gabby's half brother Arthur Thomas.
Arthur's mum Laurel Thomas has been having a hard time in the village. Not only has she suffered a horror heart attack, but she's now embroiled in a nasty divorce war with Jai Sharma. So it's the perfect time for Laurel's teenage son to come back from Australia and support her.
Arthur wastes no time in laying into his former stepdad about how stressful the divorce procedure has been for Laurel. Will Jai listen to Arthur's concerns?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a freelancer writer with WhatToWatch.com, and she now writes for our sister site TechRadar. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.