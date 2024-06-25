Emmerdale spoilers: terrified Laurel is rushed to hospital

Emmerdale's Laurel Sharma is rushed to hospital in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having found out what went on between Jai and Amit Laurel is furious.

She can't believe he has been lying to her nor what her husband did to his biological dad in revenge for killing Rishi who raised him.

Pollard was in on the drama when Jai forced Amit to leave the village when he found out he had pushed Rishi to his death. (Image credit: ITV)

And now she realises why Pollard, who's been blackmailing Jai over the murky matter, has been lording it up in the Hide.

Laurel has insisted that he tells his brother, Suni, why their dad really left the village, and she's furious when Jai says he just can't face it.

The couple is in church talking when a row breaks out about and when Jai insults her late husband, Ashley, she sends him packing.

Laurel and Jai have a bitter row in the church. (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel's all alone when she suddenly starts feeling really dizzy and collapses. Terrified, she tries to reach for her phone and panics even more as she realises she can't.

Fortunately, she's found by Gabby who calls an ambulance for her stepmum.

Gabby finds her stepmum collapsed on the floor of the village church. (Image credit: ITV)

Over at the Hide, meanwhile, Jai is trying to find the courage to tell Suni what he did to their dad Amit.

Jai needs to tell Suni what really went down with their dad Amit before he left Emmerdale without saying goodbye. (Image credit: ITV)

Frustrated that his phone keeps interrupting them, Jai finally picks up and learns Laurel's in hospital…

Will she be OK? And will Suni learn the terrible truth?

Elsewhere, Samson's nasty mate Josh is chuffed with himself when Sarah agrees to have lunch with him in spite of all that's going on since the stabbing. But when Cain clocks him sniffing about his granddaughter he sends him packing.

Cain and Moira are sickened to find Josh hanging around their granddaughter Sarah. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah's mortified when Cain sends Josh packing. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Woolpack, having heard Ethan's hit-and-run case has been dropped by the police, grieving dad Charles is getting hammered.

When Caleb clocks the vicar, and Charity comments that he's unlikely to want to return to a house that reminds him of his dead son, he makes a decision.

At Mill, Ruby's jaw drops when her husband rocks up with Charles who's blind drunk.

Ruby's horrified when Caleb brings hammered Charles home to sleep it off. (Image credit: ITV)

Still carrying the shame that she was behind the hit and run on Ethan, can Ruby's conscience cope?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV