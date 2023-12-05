Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd takes DESPERATE action!

Desperate dad Mackenzie Boyd takes drastic action to try and discover the whereabouts of runaway Amy and baby Reuben on Emmerdale...

Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) is determined to track down his runaway ex-girlfriend, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), who recently fled the village with their baby son, Reuben on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



After finding out that his nephew, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), knows more than he's been letting on about Chloe's whereabouts, Mackenzie resorts to desperate measures...



When Matty and his girfriend, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), who also happens to be Chloe's half-sister, set-off to see her, Mackenzie decides to play detective and follow them!



However, Mackenzie and his wife, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), are busted when furious Amy realises they are being followed.



During a roadside confrontation, Mackenzie demands that Amy tells him where Chloe and Reuben are.



But when Amy refuses to reveal any further information, Mackenzie does something drastic in an attempt to lure Chloe out into the open...



WHAT does Mackenzie do?

Mackenzie confronts Amy about Chloe and Reuben on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) opens-up to long-time mate, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) about her relationship with Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant), which ultimately led to Jacob's bitter and heartbroken dad, David Metcalfe leaving the village.

What advice will Aaron have for Victoria?



Meanwhile, doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) encourages Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) to confide in friend, Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower), about his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease.



However, Pollard is left perplexed by Rodney's reaction to his life-changing news...

Victoria confides in Aaron about her relationship with Jacob on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

ALSO, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is looking forward to bossing new employee, Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) around on his first day working at The Woolpack.



Plus, village vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) tries to convince his mum Claudette (Flo Wilson) to co-organise the Christmas Fair with Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler).



Which could be asking for trouble, given their opposing views on most things!

Chas intends to put Samson straight to work at the pub on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

