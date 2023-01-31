Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle and Paddy SLEEP together
Airs Wednesday 8th February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle follows her heart in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
There's always been something between Mandy Dingle and Paddy, no matter their failed marriage.
But when he fell head over heels with Chas and got hitched it seemed as if that chapter was firmly closed.
Over the years, time apart and other relationships have done nothing to dent their friendship. And now the exes bond is about to be tested. Are they just mates these days, or is it more?
Knowing Paddy is in a very dark place, Mandy is concerned and on a mission to get him talking. And she won't take no for an answer.
After she seeks out reluctant Paddy, he eventually admits he feels totally lost.
Comforting him, Mandy hugs Paddy tight and empathises, sharing her story of love lost.
In the back room at the Woolie, the friends open a bottle of wine as their conversation continues.
Before long they're both in fits of laughter, reminiscing about their past and the songs they used to love.
As the booze flows, their feelings become more muddled. Eye contact becomes a problem as they fight the chemistry.
When a particularly loaded moment strikes, Mandy and Paddy share a look and give in to passion…
Will there be consequences?
Elsewhere, Mack is wrestling with his guilty conscience over his baby secret. He's desperate to tell Charity that he's the father of Chloe's unborn child, and struggles to join in with his fiancée's banter in the pub.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She's interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
