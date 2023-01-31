Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle and Paddy SLEEP together

Passion strikes for Mandy Dingle and Paddy as he opens up about his heartache.

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle follows her heart in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

There's always been something between Mandy Dingle and Paddy, no matter their failed marriage.

But when he fell head over heels with Chas and got hitched it seemed as if that chapter was firmly closed.

Chas and Paddy on their Christmas wedding day in 2020. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy Dingle married Paddy back in 1999 but they divorced in 2001. (Image credit: ITV)

Over the years, time apart and other relationships have done nothing to dent their friendship. And now the exes bond is about to be tested. Are they just mates these days, or is it more?

Knowing Paddy is in a very dark place, Mandy is concerned and on a mission to get him talking. And she won't take no for an answer.

Paddy is in a very dark place following his split from cheating wife Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

After she seeks out reluctant Paddy, he eventually admits he feels totally lost.

Comforting him, Mandy hugs Paddy tight and empathises, sharing her story of love lost.

In the back room at the Woolie, the friends open a bottle of wine as their conversation continues.

Before long they're both in fits of laughter, reminiscing about their past and the songs they used to love.

As the booze flows, their feelings become more muddled. Eye contact becomes a problem as they fight the chemistry.

When a particularly loaded moment strikes, Mandy and Paddy share a look and give in to passion…

Will there be consequences?

Elsewhere, Mack is wrestling with his guilty conscience over his baby secret. He's desperate to tell Charity that he's the father of Chloe's unborn child, and struggles to join in with his fiancée's banter in the pub.

Mack feels super awkward and guilty… (Image credit: ITV)

… as Charity has a laugh with Chloe who's carrying Mack's child. (Image credit: ITV)

