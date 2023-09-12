Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle wants ANSWERS from Lydia

Mandy Dingle knows something is up with Lydia and confronts her…

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle jumps to conclusions in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lydia Dingle desperately needs help. She's been attacked and has felt unable to tell a soul. Not even the police let alone her loving family.

But with the secret tearing the cleaner apart, taking her happy marriage to Sam with it, the plan to conceal the horrific ordeal isn't working out.

With Mandy having noticed that something is clearly up with Lydia, she jumps to conclusions and decides that she's gearing up to leave Sam.

It couldn't be further from the truth but will Lydia open up to Mandy when she puts her on the spot?

Will Lydia reveal that Craig raped her? (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy thinks Lydia's planning to leave her husband Sam. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Chloe may have set up home with her baby daddy Mack but that doesn't stop her having doubts about the strength of their relationship which broke up his marriage to Charity Dingle.

Mack and Charity slept together in a moment of weakness. (Image credit: ITV)

When the couple has a heart-to-heart will Mack confess that he slept with his ex, Charity, or continue to conceal his betrayal?

Will Mack tell Chloe he cheated on her with his former wife? (Image credit: ITV)

