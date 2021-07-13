'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla has a sick suggestion for grieving dad Liam

Killer Meena Jutla comes up with a cruel idea for grieving dad Liam Cavanagh in Monday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Having killed teenager Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) on her 18th birthday, murderer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is swanning around the village as if butter wouldn't melt.

But she's getting irked by all the attention that her boyfriend David (Matthew Wolfenden) is giving his ex, Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), who's in bits for her husband Liam (Jonny McPherson).

With Liam having gone missing in the wake of his daughter's shock death, Leyla's terrified about what's become of him. Frustrated at not being the centre of David's attention, Meena resolves to find the doctor himself.

The evil nurse tracks him down to the crematorium and plays the listening ear when Liam talks to her, unaware he's speaking to his daughter's murderer.

Meena Jutla dishes out advice to Liam who's in bits over his daughter Leanna's death. (Image credit: ITV)

Meena suggests he chucks out Leanna's belongings to spare him reminders of his loss, before triumphantly returning to the village with the broken man.

Leyla is furious with Meena for suggesting Liam throws away Leanna's belongings. (Image credit: ITV)

But, Leyla's horrified when she spots her husband Liam piling up Leanna's things in bin bags and lays into Meena when she discovered throwing out all of Leanna's belongings was her idea.

Killer Meena takes a tongue lashing from furious Leyla. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) turns to Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) to confide in her BFF about her marriage to Jimmy (Nick Miles) which is all but over despite the couple's efforts to save it.

As Laurel advises Nic to think back to what she's done in the past to get through their rocky patches in their relationship, Nicola's given an idea…

When Jimmy arrives home he finds Nicola all dolled up and ready for a date she's prepared for them.

Will her gesture rouse Jimmy from the depths of despair and doom?

Can Nicola get her marriage back on track? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, struggling mum Tracy (Amy Walsh) tries to get on top of things but can she allow herself to believe she's everything baby Frankie needs?

(Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.