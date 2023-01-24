Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle issues Caleb a WARNING

Moira Dingle talks to brother-in-law Caleb about his warring siblings Chas and Cain.

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle isn't holding out hope in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Moira married Cain Dingle, the farmer braced herself for one hell of a ride. Bust-ups, make-ups, crazy capers and cunning schemes, there's always something going on in the clan.

The farmer thought she had seen it all but this row between Cain and his sister Chas is next level.

The fall out of Chas' affair with Al was catastrophic for the Dingles. (Image credit: ITVA)

Cain's utterly disgusted with his sister over her affair with Al, the Dingles' enemy, and her betrayal of her good-guy husband Paddy and the Dingle code.

The fallout of Chas' wreckless, passionate affair was catastrophic — and fatal — as we all know. Cain was jailed after young Kyle made a deadly mistake that will sit with him for the rest of his life. Al was killed.

It plunged the family — who was still in mourning following the sad death of their matriarch Faith — into crisis.

Then Caleb, Chas and Cain's long-lost sibling turned up in midst of it all, shocking the lot of them, and inserted himself into the mess.

As Moira gets to talking to her brother-in-law Caleb she warns him not to hold his breath for Chas and Cain, insisting it's unlikely they will ever kiss and make up.

Elsewhere, lawyer Ethan tells his boyfriend Marcus that he's been called into a meeting at work to address the Greg issue.

Marcus and Ethan discuss the Greg nightmare. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.