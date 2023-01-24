Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle issues Caleb a WARNING
Airs Friday 3rd January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle isn't holding out hope in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Moira married Cain Dingle, the farmer braced herself for one hell of a ride. Bust-ups, make-ups, crazy capers and cunning schemes, there's always something going on in the clan.
The farmer thought she had seen it all but this row between Cain and his sister Chas is next level.
Cain's utterly disgusted with his sister over her affair with Al, the Dingles' enemy, and her betrayal of her good-guy husband Paddy and the Dingle code.
The fallout of Chas' wreckless, passionate affair was catastrophic — and fatal — as we all know. Cain was jailed after young Kyle made a deadly mistake that will sit with him for the rest of his life. Al was killed.
It plunged the family — who was still in mourning following the sad death of their matriarch Faith — into crisis.
Then Caleb, Chas and Cain's long-lost sibling turned up in midst of it all, shocking the lot of them, and inserted himself into the mess.
As Moira gets to talking to her brother-in-law Caleb she warns him not to hold his breath for Chas and Cain, insisting it's unlikely they will ever kiss and make up.
Elsewhere, lawyer Ethan tells his boyfriend Marcus that he's been called into a meeting at work to address the Greg issue.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.