Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky Miligan LEFT FOR DEAD by Ethan

Nicky's knocked unconscious when over-the-limit Ethan loses control of his car

Emmerdale's Nicky Miligan is left fighting for his life in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nicky Miligan is left crushed when his dad Caleb laughs at an idea he's had.

He's been thinking he could take over Nate's shares in the family business but it's clear Caleb doesn't feel the same. In fact, his father thinks it's funny.

Feeling rubbish, Nicky ends up having a few drinks. A few too many.

When Suni calls him from Hotten with urgent news, Nicky's desperate to race over to find his boyfriend who's spotted one of the homophobic thugs who attacked them last year.

Nicky's too drunk to drive so Ethan steps in even though he's had a few himself.

The lads are on their way to meet Suni when Ethan spots a police car and decides to turn off to avoid them.

But the solicitor ends up losing control of Nicky's car and crashes it.

Ethan drags Nicky from the car and leaves him unconscious on the ground… (Image credit: ITV)

When Ethan finally comes to, Nicky's still out cold…

In a moment of madness and panic, Ethan drags his unconscious friend from the car – hoping it will appear as if Nicky was at the wheel – and flees.

Out of sight, Ethan watches on and is relieved when a car pulls up. It's Moira, Nicky's aunt.

Watching from a hiding place, Ethan is relieved when a car stops to help Nicky… (Image credit: ITV)

… the driver is Moira, Nicky's aunt. (Image credit: ITV)

As Moira calls for an ambulance, Ethan then legs it.

Will Nicky pull through? And will Ethan do the right thing? If the solicitor is found out he will be struck off…

Will Nicky survive? (Image credit: ITV)

Kerry's still having huge money problems but is about to find out that she needn't be this broke.

The mum is horrified when she learns Pollard swindled her when he sold her necklace for her and pretended it was worth a pittance.

Determined to get revenge on him, Kerry sabotages the shop, selling everything off at rock bottom prices.

Kerry gets revenge on Pollard after finding out he's swindled her out of thousands of pounds. (Image credit: ITV)

How will Pollard react? Will he give Kerry the money he effectively stole from her?

Elsewhere, Dawn and Billy's hell continues. And teenager April tells her parents Rhona and Marlon she knows they're having problems.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.