Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy is furious with Mandy. Can she put things right?
Airs Friday 5th July 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs to apologise in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Paddy Dingle's not happy with Mandy.
Having organised what he thought was going to be a fun double date with his girlfriend and best mates, Marlon and Rhona, things turned sour when Mandy let her feelings be known.
Rhona was stung when Mandy made it clear she was less than thrilled to be hanging out with her and felt the idea of a games night was a total snore-fest.
When Paddy insists that Mandy apologises to the vet, can she make things right?
Elsewhere in the village, Sarah Sugden is furious… and Gabby gets the feeling something is seriously wrong.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Nate Robinson. - Jurell Carter
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chase
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Nicky Milligan - Lewis Cope
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!