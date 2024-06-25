Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy is furious with Mandy. Can she put things right?

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs to apologise in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Paddy Dingle's not happy with Mandy.

Having organised what he thought was going to be a fun double date with his girlfriend and best mates, Marlon and Rhona, things turned sour when Mandy let her feelings be known.

Rhona was stung when Mandy made it clear she was less than thrilled to be hanging out with her and felt the idea of a games night was a total snore-fest.

Mandy made it clear she was not up for games night and didn't think much of the idea of spending the evening with Rhona (Image credit: ITV)

When Paddy insists that Mandy apologises to the vet, can she make things right?

Elsewhere in the village, Sarah Sugden is furious… and Gabby gets the feeling something is seriously wrong.

