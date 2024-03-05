Emmerdale spoilers: ROMANCE for Liam Cavanagh and Ella!
Airs Friday 15th March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh and Ella Forster get on like a house on fire in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
After his passionate affair with nurse Wendy Posner and a fling with Chas Dingle, it seems doctor Liam has his eye on another colleague — his receptionist Ella.
Sparks fly in the surgery as Ella and Liam bond over houseplants, but Manpreet Sharma is suspicious to see the pair of them looking so cosy.
Is there romance on the cards for the pair?
Meanwhile, Belle Dingle and Tom King look after Elliot and Carl when Jimmy and Nicola visit Angel.
Belle is horrified to find her laptop broken by a spilt milkshake, destroying her chances of finishing her proposal.
The enormity of her operation finally dawns on Chas as she examines her new body following her double mastectomy and Paddy Kirk is heartbroken to see his ex wife in such a vulnerable state.
Lydia Dingle overwhelms Rhona Goskirk into agreeing to a Dingle birthday party for Marlon’s 50th.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Ruby Milligan - Beth Cordingly
