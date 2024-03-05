Emmerdale spoilers: ROMANCE for Liam Cavanagh and Ella!

Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh and Ella Forster get on like a house on fire in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After his passionate affair with nurse Wendy Posner and a fling with Chas Dingle, it seems doctor Liam has his eye on another colleague — his receptionist Ella.

Sparks fly in the surgery as Ella and Liam bond over houseplants, but Manpreet Sharma is suspicious to see the pair of them looking so cosy.

Is there romance on the cards for the pair?

Meanwhile, Belle Dingle and Tom King look after Elliot and Carl when Jimmy and Nicola visit Angel.

Belle is horrified to find her laptop broken by a spilt milkshake, destroying her chances of finishing her proposal.

The enormity of her operation finally dawns on Chas as she examines her new body following her double mastectomy and Paddy Kirk is heartbroken to see his ex wife in such a vulnerable state.

Lydia Dingle overwhelms Rhona Goskirk into agreeing to a Dingle birthday party for Marlon’s 50th.

