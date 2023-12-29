Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Liam share a STEAMY KISS!

Chas and Liam bond and end up kissing.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle hasn't been popular in the village recently, but that looks like it's about to change in today's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas has been single since the death of secret lover Al Chapman and the break-up of her marriage to Paddy.

And her lying and cheating wasn't well received in the village, leading to her being pretty much shunned for a while, and the butt of more than a few jokes, too.

Plus, the only date she's been on since her divorce was with Simon - who actually turned out to be Chloe Harris's gangster dad, Harry.

So she's certainly due some luck in the romance department!

And it looks like this week, she's going to get it!

With Dr Liam Cavanagh!

Liam's also not exactly lucky in love! After all, his marriage to Leyla broke up thanks to her drug addiction, and then his STEAMY romance with Wendy ended in tears when her partner Bob found out.

But could they be the answer to each other's prayers?

The pair bond when they chat about their quest to find love and as they share their woes, they realise they're both looking for the same thing.

And then it's only a matter of time before they end up kissing!

Is this the beginning of a hot new romance in the Dale?

Elsewhere, Gabby turns to her mentor Kim Tate for some advice about business.

And she's amused when Kim shares a few choice snippets that prove how ruthless she can be.

Has Gabby decided to adopt Kim's way of working?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.