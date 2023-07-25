Emmerdale fans distracted by HUGE blunder as Wendy's affair is EXPOSED
Emmerdale fans pointed out a big mistake as Wendy Posner's affair was revealed.
Emmerdale fans were distracted by a huge blunder as Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) affair was exposed by Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) during last night's episode (Monday, July 24).
Wendy has been embroiled in an affair with Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and last night's episode saw him surprise his secret lover with a night away in Newcastle.
The nurse was wracked with guilt and told her boyfriend Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) that she was going away for the night for a sepsis awareness course.
As Bob packed her an overnight bag, a suspicious Bernice couldn't hold the truth in any longer and told Bob that Wendy was having an affair with Liam.
Bob refused to believe Bernice's claims and lashed out at her, harshly insulting her in the process.
Later on, Bernice watched a nervous Wendy get in the car with Liam and they drove off for their rendezvous.
In the village, Bob went to Liam's house to confront the doctor and asked his housemate Bear Wolf (Joshua Richard) if Liam was in.
Bear let slip that he believed that Liam had a "lady friend" and that he spent loads of money on aftershave before he left. He then added that Liam seemed "too happy" which he thought was out of the ordinary.
Bear's words alarmed Bob and he rushed off to call the hotel about the sepsis awareness course, where he soon discovered the truth about the affair.
At the hotel, it was clear that Wendy was eaten up with guilt and she broke down in tears when she read a note left in her toiletry bag from Bob that read: "Miss you B x."
After, Wendy sobbed as she received a text from a devastated Bob asking her how the sepsis course was going. But just as she was about to message back that she was coming home as she had "made a big mistake," she backtracked and replied that everything was good.
At the B&B, a heartbroken Bob told Bernice that he knows about Wendy's affair after calling the hotel.
As Bernice consoled Bob at the B&B, Wendy cried as she ended her affair with Liam, who begged her to stay with him. A weeping Wendy told him that she was in love with Bob and went to another hotel room.
Despite the emotional scenes, fans were distracted by Wendy's lack of tears as she sobbed to Liam...
Wendy = bad access No tears to be seen 😅 #EmmerdaleJuly 24, 2023
No tears Wendy just screwing her face up! Worst cryer on the box 😭😭😭😭 #emmerdaleJuly 24, 2023
Come on Wendy, at least squeeze out a tear #emmerdaleJuly 24, 2023
Was the casting for Wendy's character based on who could cry the best? #emmerdaleJuly 24, 2023
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.